The recent interceptions of the United States Customs and Border Protection officers led to the seizure of cocaine and fentanyl with an estimated street value of over $1.2 million at the Pharr International Bridge Cargo Facility.

According to Boston25 News, the two illegal drugs seizures happened several hours apart on Friday. The first interception happened during an inspection of a commercial tractor-trailer that arrived at the Texas cargo facility from Mexico. Hours later, the second tractor-trailer arrived from Mexico, carrying additional drugs.

The Interceptions at Texas Cargo Facility

During the first interception, CBP officers discovered 35 packages of suspected cocaine weighing almost 88 pounds, and one package of suspected fentanyl, which weighed nearly three pounds, concealed within the tractor.

On Friday, CBP officers at the cargo facility in Pharr International Bridge encountered the commercial tractor-trailers that carried the narcotics.

While lining up in the cargo facility, a CBP officer referred to the conveyance for further inspection, which included the utilization of the non-intrusive imaging equipment and screening conducted by the canine team.

Meanwhile, the second tractor-trailer was investigated by authorities at Pharr International after it arrived from Mexico. According to the officers the vehicle carried dozens of packages of suspected cocaine, which weighed around 67 pounds, inside the tractor.

CBP officers assigned to the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility encountered a tractor-trailer arriving from Mexico and referred to the conveyance for further inspection, which included utilizing NII equipment and screening by the canine team.

The director of the Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Ports of Entry, Carlos Rodriguez, thanked the CBP officers who intercepted the loads of cocaine and fentanyl. Rodriguez praised the team for their displayed teamwork and the utilization of all available tools and resources in the Texas cargo facility.

Moreover, Rodriguez emphasized the importance of people knowing and remembering how lethal fentanyl is. He also added that officers needed to do extreme care and utilize personal protective equipment when they encounter any load of narcotics for the same reasons.

The agency said that CBP officers seized both vehicles including the narcotics found inside. The two cases have been turned over to agents working with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Homeland Security Investigations.

Last Month's Drug Seizure at Texas Cargo Facility

Around $16,836,500 worth of alleged methamphetamine was intercepted at the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility by the U.S. CBP OFO.

Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry, said that the seizure of the massive load of methamphetamine underscores not only the gravity of the narcotics threat that the country is facing on a daily basis but also the resolve of their frontline CBP officers to utilize inspections experience and technology to keep the trade corridors of U.S. secured.

