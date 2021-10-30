Former All-Star Shawn Marion said comparing NBA players from different eras like Michael Jordan and LeBron James should end.

According to Sports Illustrated, the now 43-year-old Shawn Marion spoke with Brandon "Scoop P" Robinson for Bally Sports, and he emphasized during the interview that this silly comparison must stop.

Since the second game of LeBron James in the NBA, his game has always been compared with Michael Jordan.

The comparison started while Jordan was still a player. At the time, it was Kobe Bryant's game that's being compared to Jordan.

The comparison of "His Airness" to other players would reportedly never end, and everyone would agree that there would always be a debate.

Shawn Marion was not the first person to say the same point. But if they were going to compare James to another player, Michael Jordan was not the one.

The game of LeBron James resembled Lakers legend Magic Johnson, who previously played as a definitive point guard. Both stars have what it takes to become the best passers of all time because both have similar styles in basketball.

History of GOAT Debate

Ever since LeBron James was deemed as "The Chosen One" after he rose in the spotlight, there has been a conversation about whether he could surpass Michael Jordan as the greatest of all time.

James admitted that he grew up idolizing MJ, dressing like him, wearing his shoes, and studying his play style. James even donned Jordan's number 23, How They Play reported.

A lot of factors played in the debate through the years, the Finals appearances, rings, scoring titles, and even MVP trophies. However, if individual accomplishments would be the basis of being the GOAT of the sport, there would be other names who would emerge in the discussion.

Why Michael Jordan is the GOAT?

Currently, Michael Jordan holds a lead in all accolades minus Rookie of the Year, All-Star appearances, All-NBA Team, and Hall of Fame.

Jordan's legacy was cemented by his Finals record, which was two more than LeBron.

"His Airness" also had three more All-Defense selections and one more MVP award in his closet. Another award that was never got by James, the Defensive Player of the Year award, was accomplished by Jordan.

While LeBron James has a way to go, his dominance to acquire his fourth ring has made him even closer to capturing his goal of six or more rings.

Why LeBron James is the GOAT?

The statistics made by LeBron James through the years indicated that he was a much better overall basketball player. While Jordan scored more overall, James was a more efficient player, shooting better from two and three-point range compared to MJ.

James proved himself as a much better passer and rebounder than Jordan ever was. MJ has a much better free throw percentage, which helps to bolster that points per game statistic. But the two players were almost even in efficiency ratings, with Jordan being first overall in NBA history, and James trailing slightly at second.

Michael Jordan averaged more steals per game, but both players were dead even in blocks per game, proving their competitiveness extended on the defensive end.

