Former Chicago Bulls star Joakim Noah said he remembers the catastrophic torn ACL injury of Derrick Rose during the 2012 NBA playoffs as vividly as the 9/11 terror attacks.

According to Fox News, Joakim Noah made the comparison during an interview with ESPN. The story was published Thursday as the Chicago Bulls paid tribute to the former All-Star center.

Joakim Noah Compares Derrick Rose Injury to 9/11 Attacks

The former MVP Derrick Rose was one of the best players in the NBA up until the 2012 playoffs. Rose, the then teammate of Noah in the Chicago Bulls, was hurt during Game 1 of their first-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2011-12 playoffs.

The Bulls, who were the top-seeded team at the time and hoped to have an NBA championship, exited the playoffs early after they lost the series in six games.

Noah said the moment he heard that Derrick Rose tore his ACL brought forth the same emotions as the 9/11 attacks.

The New York native compared how he felt upon getting the news about Rose's injury to the day almost 3,000 Americans died in the terrorist attacks at his home state.

Derrick Rose earlier said his ACL tear was "the closest thing to death."

Joakim Noah: I'm Bulls For Life

During the ESPN interview, Joakim Noah said they believed that they were going to win the championship that season. He emphasized how Derrick Rose gave and represented so much hope to them.

He said that every time the then-reigning MVP stepped onto the court, they felt that they had the most special player in the world.

"When I found out Derrick tore his ACL, I remember the smells, who I was with, everything. I had the same feeling when I saw the plane hit the tower [on Sept. 11, 2001]," Noah noted.

Rose's injury did not only affect his career individually but also his whole team as well. The Chicago Bulls were aiming to have a championship ring at the time, leaning on the star's ability to produce MVP-like numbers.

Noah and Rose represented one of the best duos in terms of defense and offense that the Bulls have had since the Michael Jordan era.

The Chicago Bulls has named Noah a Bulls brand ambassador. He was honored by the team at Thursday night's home game against the Knicks, New York Post reported.

In a statement, Noah said he was truly humbled to be honored by the Bulls and the city of Chicago he had always loved and respected. He said it means so much to him that he's "now a Bull for life."

"I love you all and am thrilled tonight to solidify my continued connection with the Bulls and the city of Chicago, in this new chapter of my life," he added.

As a brand ambassador, Noah would be promoting the Bulls and the city of Chicago across the United States.

Joakim Noah also signed a ceremonial contract with the Bulls Thursday to retire with the team he spent most of his career with.

