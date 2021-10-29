The Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday escaped with an overtime win against the streaking Golden State Warriors, 104-101.

It's the Warriors' first loss of the season. According to CBS SF Bay Area, the Grizzlies leaned on their young star Ja Morant, who scored 30 points, grabbed 7 rebounds, and dished 5 assists to beat the Warriors at their home.

Memphis Grizzlies Snatch Overtime Win in Stephen Curry's Home

Ja Morant made a driving layup with 57.9 seconds left to secure the lead, shining in Stephen Curry's home once again.

The Memphis Grizzlies escaped the thrilling overtime win on Thursday night against the hungry Golden State Warriors, whom they eliminated in the play-ins tournament last season. Curry dropped 36 points, 8 assists, and grabbed 7 rebounds, but he missed two key 3-pointers late on the game.

The game at Chase Center went to overtime after Curry missed a 3 at the end of regulation, leaving the teams tied at 98. The Warriors' main man then missed another long bomb with 1:18 remaining in OT to finish 7 for 20 from deep in the Warriors' first loss.

The Warriors started the regular 4-0, muscling their way to the power rankings. They had their best start since their 24-0 start in 2015-16.

The loss against the Grizzlies placed them at the second spot of the Western Conference, 4-1, a rank below the undefeated Utah Jazz.

Despite the contribution of Damion Lee, who added 14 points off the bench for Golden State, the Warriors found themselves trailing at the final seconds of the overtime period.

The Warriors even led by 19 points in the early minutes of the game, but failed to capitalize on their advantage.

READ NEXT: Kobe Bryant's Wife Vanessa Bryant Wins Legal Battle to Force Los Angeles Sheriff, Fire Chief to Testify About Crash Photos

Memphis Grizzlies Ride Momentum to Win in Oakland Arena

Memphis Grizzlies forward Desmond Bane scored 19 for the team. Bane ended a two-game skid and concluded their four-game West Coast trip with a back-to-back loss after their 116-96 defeat at Portland on Wednesday night.

Also, Jaren Jackson Jr.'s 3-pointer got the Grizzlies in striking distance, 86-84 at the 7:45 mark of the fourth. The Memphis Grizzlies then capitalized on a turnover committed by Andre Iguodala and tied it to the next possession courtesy of a De'Anthony Melton's short jumper.

After the Grizzlies got the momentum, they never lost it. Asked on the play-ins issue, Warriors coach Steve Kerr said that he liked the play-in even though they were on the short end of the stick.

He noted that it created interesting races not just for the play-in spots but also the teams' races for the five and six seed to avoid the play-in games. Kerr added that the play-ins made the final month of the season much more interesting.

Meanwhile, Draymond Green gave everyone a scare when he went down on the floor, grabbing his knee with 2:50 left before halftime. Green went up and even wound up with a key block, one of his five on the night, and rebounded the ball in the final 18.3 seconds.

READ MORE: Russell Westbrook Confronts Darius Bazley Seconds Before Lakers Blow 26-Point Lead in Disastrous Loss to Oklahoma City Thunder

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by: Jess Smith

WATCH: Ja Morant Talks Comeback & OT Win Over Warriors, Postgame Interview - From House of Highlights