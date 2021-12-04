Elon Musk Says Political Candidates Over 70 Years Old Should Not be Allowed to Run | Is He Referring to Sen. Sanders?

Elon Musk's latest tweet targets old politicians, saying that if you are already over 70 years old, then you should be barred from running as a government official.

"Let's set an age limit after which you can't run for political office, perhaps a number just below 70," said the billionaire via his official Twitter account.

His latest Twitter post was able to generate more than 376,000 likes, 4,700 quote tweets, as well as 37,000 retweets.

There is no way to engineer the political system to attract quality people and turn away the undesirable

Democracy is inherently unworkable and undesirable — Michael Malice (@michaelmalice) December 2, 2021

Since his statement is quite sensitive, many people shared their opinions, with some agreeing and disagreeing with the Tesla CEO's suggestion.

"There is no way to engineer the political system to attract quality people and turn away the undesirable Democracy is inherently unworkable and undesirable," said one of Musk's Twitter followers in the comment section.

Elon Musk's Politic Age Limit Suggestion Refers to Sen. Bernie Sanders?

Elon Musk did not name any politician in his tweet. Right now, the current U.S. President Joe Biden and the former American leader Donald Trump are both over the age of 70, as reported by Business Insider.

READ MORE: Donald Trump Dismisses Claims That Former First Lady Melania Trump Refuses to Go Back to the White House if He Becomes President Again in 2024

However, he is not referring to them. Some rumors claimed that the popular CEO might be talking about Sen. Bernie Sanders, who is currently 80 years old.

If you read the news about their recent feud, Musk and Sanders had a small quarrel after the senator tweeted that billionaires or the wealthy should pay their fair share, which is tax.

Here's what recently happened between the Tesla CEO and Sen. Sanders to give you more idea.

Elon Musk Vs. Sen. Sanders

According to CNN Business' recent report, Sanders and Elon Musk had a little feud over the tax issue.

This all started when Sanders tweeted that extremely rich people should pay taxes. If you are a fan of the SpaceX boss, you know that he is quite active on Twitter.

After Sen. Bernie posted his opinion, Musk replied to him and said jokingly that he forgot that the government official is still alive, which indicates that he is attacking his age.

You can click this link to see more details about their recent Twitter fight.

READ NEXT: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Wants to Establish 200-Strong Florida State Guard Solely Controlled by Him