Former President Donald Trump called the claims of Melania Trump not wanting to go back to the White House "fake news."

Trump was asked by Fox & Friends host Brian Kilmeade during his appearance. Kilmeade asked if Trump's wife would stand by his side if he becomes the president of the United States once again in 2024, according to a Daily Mail report.

The former president said that it was not true that Melania said she's not going back if he runs for the presidency again. Trump went on to say that Melania was a great first lady, adding that she did a great job and loves the people.

The former president said that the people love Melania, and he saw how people love her.

In September, there were reports that Melania wanted to stay out of the public eye as reports of the former president implied that he wanted to run for the presidency once again, according to the New York Post report.

One source said that the former first lady will not be seen at rallies or campaign events, even if Trump officially announces that he's running again. The source noted that it will be Trump's daughter-in-law, Lara, or Kimberly, or the girlfriend of Trump's eldest son, Don Jr., Guilfoyle. The person said that Melania does not have the same urge for Trump to run again.

Another person, who claimed to have a close relationship with Melania, said that the former first lady does not like being in that position, adding that for Melania, that chapter was over. However, a close family friend of the Trump family said that Melania will be with her husband if Trump decides to run again. But the person said that Melania will not be having her own rally.

Trump in 2024 Presidential Election

Trump is seen to officially announce whether he will for president again after next year's midterm elections.

Trump advisers and associates said that the former president will be basing his campaign sidekick on two factors such as unconditional loyalty, and support for Trump's claim that the 2020 election was stolen by the Democrats, according to another New York Post report.

Former Trump campaign staffer Michael Caputo said that potential running mates would have to denounce what happened in 2020, adding that if they don't, they are disqualified.

In June, Trump said that he would consider Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as a potential running mate. DeSantis has been proposed as a 2024 GOP front-runner. However, one source said that Trump feels "he made DeSantis." The person added that the former president sees the Florida governor as a competitor.

Meanwhile, Trump's chief of staff, John Kelly, has predicted that the former Republican president will not be running in the 2024 election as he "simply cannot be seen as a loser," according to an Independent report. Kelly added that Trump will continue talking about running, may even declare. However, Kelly was certain that Trump will not run.

Trump's former national security adviser, John Bolton, had echoed Kelly's sentiments.

