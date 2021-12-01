One accuser of Ghislaine Maxwell said during the socialite's trial that Jeffrey Epstein introduced her to former U.S. President Donald Trump when she was just 14-years-old.

The woman using the pseudonym Jane said on cross-examination that she met Trump in the 1990s at Mar-a-Lago, which is the former president's resort in Palm Beach, Florida, according to an NBC News report. However, Jane did not accuse Trump of any improper behavior and did not detail the reason why she was at the resort.

Maxwell's defense attorney Laura Menninger asked Jane if Epstein introduced her to Trump, which she answered affirmatively.

Jane also noted that she was in a Miss Teen USA beauty pageant in 1998, which was linked to Trump.

It was not established if it was before or after the meeting at Mar-a-Largo.

Trump once called Epstein a "terrific guy." However, after Epstein's arrest in 2019, Trump had publicly said that he was "not a fan" of the financier.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Trump has yet to comment on the Maxwell trial incident that cited his name.

Trump told New York magazine in 2002 that he has known Epstein for 15 years, according to a CNBC News report.

Trump said at the time that Epstein's "a lot of fun to be with." He added that Epstein likes beautiful women as much as he does.

Trump noted that many of those women "are on the younger side."

READ NEXT: Ghislaine Maxwell's Trial, About to Start On Her Sex-Trafficking Charges; Maxwell's Brother Says Sister's Paying the Price After Jeffrey Epstein Killed Himself

Ghislaine Maxwell Trial

Jane also said that she took a flight with Prince Andrew, who is currently facing his own set of legal challenges.

Epstein's former pilot Larry Visoski said the dead sex crime offender would take flights with high-profile people like Prince Andrew and Trump, according to a Forbes report.

Visoski also said that he also remembered flights with former President Bill Clinton, actor Kevin Spacey, and former senators John Glenn and George Mitchell.

Jane did not also allege the Duke of York of any misconduct. However, she accused that Maxwell was present when Epstein sexually abused her and added that the socialite herself sometimes participated in the encounters, according to The Guardian report.

Menninger challenged Jane about statements she made to law enforcement months after Epstein's death.

Menninger asked Jane if it was true that she did not recall Maxwell ever touching her, to which Jane replied and said "that's not true."

Menninger pointed that when Jane spoke to the government in 2019 with her lawyers, Jane told government officials that she was not sure whether Maxwell ever touched her during those encounters.

Prosecutors have claimed that Maxwell was Epstein's "best friend and right hand."

Prosecutor Alison Moe asked Jane who was most frequently in the room when she was having sexual contact with Epstein. Jane answered and said that it was Maxwell.

Epstein died in August 2019 even before he faced trial. He was in a Manhattan jail from what has been ruled as suicide by hanging.

READ MORE: Queen Elizabeth II Warns British Media to Stay Away From Balmoral - And Her Son Prince Andrew

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by: Mary Webber

WATCH: First accuser takes the stand in Ghislaine Maxwell trial l GMA - from ABC News





