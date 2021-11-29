Ghislaine Maxwell's trial in New York over her sex-trafficking charges is about to start, with his brother, Ian, slamming the U.S. government for making his sister pay a "blood price."

Ian noted that his 59-year-old sister is being unfairly "demonized" due to her association with Jeffrey Epstein, who killed himself in 2019 before he could be brought to justice on child sex charges, according to a Daily Mail report.

He further noted that his sister was paying a "heavy price" for the crimes of her former lover. Maxwell is being accused of procuring underage girls for Epstein.

Ian said that Maxwell is being attacked by a U.S. criminal justice system focused on holding someone responsible for Epstein's crimes.

Ian said that it was the "most over-hyped trial of the century without a doubt." He added that it was created to break her.

However, Ian said that Maxwell will not be broken as she believes completely in her innocence and she is going to give the best account that she can.

Ian has also blasted claims that his sister is a gold digger, saying that he does not buy those claims.

Ghislaine Maxwell's Trial

Maxwell is seen to challenge claims that she groomed underage girls for Epstein for sexual abuse during her trial on Monday.

She currently pleaded not guilty to all the charges against her, according to a BBC News report.

Her lawyers and family members have repeatedly complained about her conditions in jail, with her legal team making unsuccessful attempts for bail.

Meanwhile, the prosecution is expected to lay out the case and review evidence and witnesses. However, it is seen that the defense is likely to question the credibility of some of the witnesses.

Maxwell's trial will feature four accusers who say the socialite helped groom them to be abused by Epstein when they were still teenagers, according to The Daily Beast report.

The prosecution is also preparing to call at least one employee of Epstein's to the witness box. But sources have confirmed that several high-profile victims will not be giving away testimony.

Prosecutors noted that Maxwell recruited and groomed "Minor Victim-1" for Epstein starting in 1994 when the girl was only 14 years old.

Maxwell is also accused of involving the girl in "group sexualized massages," as well as encouraging her to travel between New York and Florida to be abused by Epstein through 1997.

"Minor Victim-2" came forward as Annie Farmer and alleges that she was 16 when Maxwell gave her a topless massage during a visit to Epstein's ranch in New Mexico in 1996.

"Minor Victim-3" claimed she was 17 when Maxwell groomed her in London in 1994 and 1995.

However, Maxwell's lawyers argue that the woman was of the age of consent in the U.K. when Epstein abused her and should not be referred to as a minor victim in court.

Lastly, "Minor Victim-4" claimed that she was 14 when the accused socialite paid her to give sexualized massages to Epstein in Florida in 2001.

Maxwell was born outside Paris in 1961 and grew up in a country mansion. She was known to have gone to Oxford University and speaks several languages.

