U.S. District Judge R. Stan Baker in Georgia has temporarily suspended U.S. President Joe Biden's COVID vaccine mandate for federal contractors nationwide.

Former President Donald Trump had appointed Baker during his administration.

Baker's decision is the latest in a number of legal challenges for Biden's COVID vaccine mandate, according to The Hill report.

Baker wrote in a 28-page ruling that the Court acknowledges the impact of the pandemic across the country and the globe.

However, he argued that even in times of crisis, the Court must preserve the rule of law. Baker added that one should ensure that all branches of government act within its constitutionally granted authorities.

The ruling was in response to a lawsuit filed by the attorneys general of Georgia, Alabama, Idaho, Kansas, South Carolina, Utah, and West Virginia, according to a Forbes report.

Aside from the legal measures from the states, a separate motion from Associated Builders and Contractors was also filed.

January 18 is the deadline set for federal contractors to be fully vaccinated.

The Court argued that the COVID vaccine mandate is "costly and laborious," adding that it will likely result in a reduction in available staff of the workforce.

Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that the Justice Department will defend the COVID mandate in Court, according to a CNBC News report.

Senate Bill Against Biden's COVID Vaccine Mandate on Private Companies

Republicans and at least one Democrat push back on the Biden administration's rule requiring vaccines, with the Senate set to vote this week on a resolution eyeing to nullify the president's vaccine mandate for private companies.

All 50 Senate Republicans backed a challenge to the vaccine mandate under the Congressional Review Act. Sen. Mike Braun is leading the challenge against the vaccine mandate, according to a Fox News report.

Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin said last week that he also supports the Braun resolution. Manchin said that he does not support any government vaccine mandate on private companies. He also voted against an amendment to a government funding bill that would roll back public and private vaccine mandates.

Psaki said that the White House believes that the administration's vaccine mandate for private companies is on solid ground "based on a 50-year-old law Congress put into place." The press secretary reiterated that they are going to press forward with the vaccine requirements.

Psaki noted that the administration's vaccine mandate should be called "vax or test," adding that employees who do not get vaccinated can instead wear masks to work every day and do regular COVID testing.

COVID Vaccine Mandate

In September, Biden announced the enforcement of the vaccine mandate as he aims to have two-thirds of American workers to be vaccinated against the virus. He reached out to the private sector to mandate companies with more than 100 workers to require vaccination or weekly testing.

Biden had also mandated shots for health care workers, federal contractors, and the huge majority of federal workers. Refusing to comply could result in disciplinary measures, according to The New York Times report.

Around 17 million health care workers employed by hospitals and other institutions that accept Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement had also been given new vaccination requirements.

Experts noted that vaccine mandates are highly effective at curbing the spread of the virus.

