Florida man Alex Griswold said that social media platform TikTok has saved his life after viewers had spotted markings on his back, which turned out to be cancerous moles.

Griswold is a 25-year-old software developer and content creator from Florida. According to Daily Mail, he posted a video of his wife rubbing his shirtless back in 2019, which prompted two viewers to message him and advise him to get his two moles checked out.

Griswold, who has more than 3.5 million followers on TikTok, later updated his followers on the situation and said the moles were turning into skin cancer.

The Florida man said his fans likely saved his life. He noted that he had never thought about seeing a dermatologist regarding the big moles on his back.

But Griswold said he decided to err on the side of caution and booked an appointment with a dermatologist, wherein his doctor agreed that the moles "might be skin cancer."

He noted that it was removed, and it was confirmed that the moles were actually turning into skin cancer after being sent to a lab for testing.

TikTok and the Florida Man's Cancerous Mole

Alex Griswold said in a viral 2020 TikTok video about the development that the doctor told him that whoever told him about the moles had likely saved his life, the New York Post reported.

The clip, showing where the now-removed moles were on Griswold's back, has since been viewed more than 5.8 million times and has garnered over 1.5 million likes.

One person commented that the social media platform was "really out here saving lives." During his six-month routine check-up, Griswold found out that he had another mole and had it removed, according to We Got This Covered.

He shared the experience in another TikTok video. Griswold said he has been taking better care of his skin and overall health since then.

The Florida man noted that his doctor told him that he would have to continuously monitor his skin since he had already shown signs of atypical moles in the past.

Griswold said he is much more conscious of wearing sunscreen now and making sure that he is not careless when spending lots of time in the sun.

Griswold noted that he knows the video has provided help for others. He added that some people have reached out to him to let him know that they have also had moles removed after watching the video.

TikTok Videos Save Lives

In early November, a 61-year-old man had abducted a 16-year-old girl in North Carolina. As the kidnapper drove the girl around the Midwest, she would repeatedly make a hand gesture toward unassuming cars passing by.

The hand signal is referred to as a signal for help. The girl had learned the sign on TikTok, Florida Today reported. The hand gesture instructs people to show their palm as if to give a high-five, then tuck their thumb into your palm and lower the remaining four fingers over it.

One citizen saw the girl's silent pleas for help right around noon and called 911, saying that the girl may be in danger. He also said he saw the girl mouthing the words "help me."

Because of this, the kidnapper was arrested and charged with several crimes, while the girl was safely returned to her family.

