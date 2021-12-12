Oxford High School is currently facing a $100 million lawsuit from the family of one school shooting victim, Riley Franz.

Franz was shot in the neck during the school shooting, while her 14-year-old sister Bella Franz watched it happen as they exited a bathroom at the high school, according to a Daily Mail report.

Meanwhile, lawyers of the family are also alleging the school district of destroying evidence concerning the school shooting.

Oxford School District is being accused of failing to protect students by letting a "deranged" and "homicidal" student return to class despite warning signs of violence from suspect Ethan Crumbley.

The lawsuits name the Oxford Community School District Superintendent Timothy Throne, as well as Oxford High School Principal Steven Wolf.

The dean of students, two counselors, two teachers, and a staff member were also listed as defendants in the lawsuit.

Lawyer Nora Hanna wrote in a Friday's filing that the defendants willfully destructed the evidence by deleting the web pages and social media accounts. Hanna noted that they also fail to take the needed steps to preserve the evidence.

Meanwhile, lawyers for the school district dubbed the allegations against them "disgusting" and a "lie."

Timothy J. Mullins said that everything that they have has been given to the prosecutor, according to a New York Post report.

Mullins represent the school district on the case.

U.S. District Judge Terrence Berg ordered the school district to surrender evidence related to the school shooting. However, Berg did not specifically mention the plaintiff's claim that evidence was destroyed.

Oxford High School Shooting Suspect Ethan Crumbley

Ethan Crumbley is accused of fatally shooting four fellow students. He had also managed to wound seven other people during his shooting rampage.

He is currently held at the Oakland County Jail with his parents James, 45, and Jennifer, 43, according to a Click on Detroit report.

The 15-year-old suspect was denied bond during his arraignment when a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf. He is scheduled to appear on December 13 in front of Judge Carniak. Crumbley will be appearing for the hearing virtually and not in person.

Meanwhile, his parents were each given a bond of $500,000. However, they have yet to post bond.

Authorities noted that the three are not allowed to have any sort of contact despite being jailed at the same facility.

The 15-year-old shooting suspect was placed in isolation after his arraignment. Officials noted that it would be unlikely that he knew his parents were at the same facility.

James and Jennifer were charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter. They were also accused of giving Crumbley a semi-automatic handgun.

In addition, James and Jennifer reportedly ignored their 15-year-old son's warning signs.

Crumbley did a violent drawing in one class before the shooting inside the school.

James and Jennifer pleaded not guilty to each of the four charges against them. They are represented by two different attorneys working for the same firm.

Crumbley's parents are set to appear jointly. Before being arrested, the two were believed to have fled and hide from police after charges were announced against them.

