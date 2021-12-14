U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Texas busted over $3 million worth of methamphetamine along the U.S.-Mexico border, crossing the Rio Grande at northwestern Mexico and southern Texas. The CBP managed two separate seizures over the weekend.

CBP noted that both of the seizures happened nearby the Hidalgo International Bridge, according to a Fox News report.

CBP officers assigned to the area encountered a white Chrysler minivan driven by a 20-year-old American woman arriving from Mexico on Friday.

An officer referred the vehicle for further inspection, which involved the use of non-intrusive imaging equipment. Upon the physical inspection, CBP officers found packages of alleged methamphetamine weighing around 190 pounds hidden inside.

The second encounter was on December 12, wherein officers faced a gold Chevrolet sedan arriving from Mexico. The driver was a 20-year-old male U.S. citizen, according to a Valley Central report.

The vehicle was also referred for further inspection after the NII equipment scan, as well as screening by a canine team.

CBP officers found 22 packages of methamphetamine, weighing 27.46 pounds. The two busts had amounted to be worth $3,061,000.

Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo, Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry said in the release that they tend to encounter increased attempts to secrete narcotics loads amid heavier traffic volumes as the holidays get closer. Rodriguez said that the two seizures were proof of the phenomenon.

Meanwhile, CBP's Office of Field Operations seized the drugs and arrested the drivers of the vehicles.

Their cases remain under investigation by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations.

READ NEXT: 3 of 7 Elderly Men Kidnapped by Mexican Drug Cartel Gunmen Found Dead on a Road in Mexico

Drug Busts Along U.S.-Mexico Border

In November, a pair of drug seizures at a Texas border crossing had nearly two tons of narcotics, with an estimated street value of more than $53 million, according to Border Report. The seizures occurred at the World Trade Bridge in Laredo, Texas, according to CBP.

CBP officers inspected a Ford van that was supposed to be bringing seat cushions from Mexico. Officers also used drug-sniffing dogs and an NII system.

It was discovered that the vehicle was carrying 400 packages containing 1,014 pounds of marijuana within the seat cushions. The pot was worth an estimated $203,000.

Border officers also inspected a tractor-trailer transporting a shipment of fresh cauliflower from Mexico on the same day.

Border agents had also used drug-sniffing and X-ray equipment to uncover packages of drugs.

The vehicle was found to be shipping 412 packages containing 2,611 pounds of methamphetamine and another 50 containing 113.31 pounds of cocaine. The overall estimated street value of the seized narcotics was more than $53 million.

Alberto Flores, port director for the Laredo Port of Entry, said that the incidents are increasing with the attempts to smuggle contraband through supply commercial chains. Flores noted that the agency is continuing its robust enforcement and dedication to border security operations.

CBP noted that the agency has seized more fentanyl so far in 2021 than all of 2020, according to an ABC News Go report in May.

Fentanyl seizures have been increasing since 2018. Authorities seized 6,494 pounds of fentanyl as of April at the border. The figure was compared to 4,776 pounds in all of 2020.

READ MORE: Cocaine Found in Christmas Cards Bound for New York at Guyana Post Office

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by: Mary Webber

WATCH: Fentanyl is making its way into various drugs sold in the U.S. Here's how it gets there - from PBS NewsHour





