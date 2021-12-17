Miss America beauty pageant crowned Miss Alaska, Emma Broyles, as its new queen for 2022 on Thursday.

The crown was awarded to Broyles in the pageant that occurred in Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, People reported.

Broyles replaces Miss America Camille Schrier after her Thursday's winning. Schrier reigned as Miss America for two years after the beauty pageant engaged in a hiatus, USA Today noted.

Miss Alaska's winning also marked Miss America's 100th year and return on stage after virtual appearances and delayed competitions.

Miss America Hails Miss Alaska Emma Broyles as 2022 Winner

Broyles was able to win the hearts of the judges with her impressive answer during the challenge portion of the competition. In the said portion, the top 3 finalists, including Broyles, were asked what would they do in a real-life situation. Miss Alaska was asked what she would do if a male representative or sponsor made inappropriate comments and sexual advances towards her.

"I know in my heart as a woman, I am never going to let somebody treat me like because women should never be treated as objects... Women can be angry! We cannot be content with things that are happening," Broyles answered.

Aside from bringing home the crown of Miss America, Emma Broyles also received a scholarship award amounting to $435,000 and $100,000, E! News reported.

Board of Chair, interim president, and CEO of Miss America Organization, Shantel Krebs, said in a statement on Wednesday that their organization felt that the titleholders of Miss America "honors" and "celebrate" the heritage of their "iconic" institution.

As Miss America 2022 concluded, Miss Alabama, Lauren Bradford, bags the first runner up for the beauty pageant. Meanwhile, Miss Massachusetts, Elizabeth Pierre, grabs the title of the second runner-up.

Miss America 2022: Miss Alaska Opens Up About Her Vulnerabilities

In an interview portion of the pageant, Miss Alabama stuck to being real as she addressed her vulnerabilities.

Emma Broyles opened up about her mental health, as she narrated how she hit rock bottom during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I am real. I have flaws. I have ADHD. I have dermatillomania, which is a form of OCD. I've struggled with all of these and because of that, I am a better person," Miss Alaska said.

Broyles furthered that she hit "rock bottom" when she was left alone in her college dorm room making it "so long" and "difficult" for her. She then shared that she realized that she "can be more than that" got her ADHD diagnosis, and "finally got everything figured out."

Miss America 2022 also said that she wanted to show people that she is just like everybody else, explaining that people tend to put Miss America and other titleholders on a "pedestal."

Miss Alaska, Emma Broyles, competed with 51 women representing every state in the U.S. for the Miss America 2022 title. Without the swimsuit competition, Broyles and the other ladies wowed the crowd with their live talent portion, an evening wear portion, and an interview round.

Miss America 2014 Nina Davuluri and Miss America 2004 Ericka Dunlap co-hosted the said beauty pageant.

