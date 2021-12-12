The Miss Universe 2021 concluded on Sunday, crowing Ms. India, Harnaaz Sandhu, the evening's new queen, winning the third crown gathered by her home country.

Sandhu topped among the 80 women who competed for the crown in the 70th Miss Universe, which was touched by politics and the pandemic, ABC News reported.

Mexican Andrea Meza, the previously reigning Miss Universe, crowned her successor in Israel's Red Sea Resort located in the town of Eliat.

READ NEXT: Benicio Del Toro Partners With Exile Content Studio for TV Projects Featuring Latino and Hispanic Talent

Ms. India Wins Miss Universe 2021

India's Harnaaz Sandhu made her way to the top and claimed the crown, as she was one of the contestants who earned her spot on the competition's top 5 along with the candidates from South Africa, Paraguay, Colombia, and the Philippines.

During the final question to determine the 2021 Miss Universe, the candidates were given 30 seconds each to answer the same question. Each of the top three contestants wore sound-proof headphones, whenever a candidate will give her answer.

70th Miss Universe host, Steve Harvey, first asked South Africa the question: "What advice would you give to young women watching on how to deal with the pressures they face today?"

The three contestants answered differently but Ms. India's answer shone the brightest and caught the attention of the judges.

"Well, I think the biggest pressure the youth of today is facing is to believe in themselves. To know that you are unique and that's what makes you beautiful. Stop comparing yourselves with others and let's talk about more important things that are happening worldwide. This is what you need to understand. Come out, speak for yourself, because you are the leader of your life, you are the voice of your own," Ms. India said, adding that she believed in herself that is why she stood on the stage of Miss Universe today.

Several former Miss Universe queens also took to congratulated the new Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu.

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach took to Twitter to congratulate Ms. India.

Congratulations Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu of India! 🇮🇳 Our new Miss Universe! A deserving winner imho ❤️ #70thMissUniverse #MissUniverse #MissUniverso2021 — Pia Wurtzbach (@PiaWurtzbach) December 13, 2021

"Congratulations Harnaaz Sandhu of India! Our new Miss Universe! A deserving winner imho," Wurtzbach said.

Congratulations INDIA, Harnaaz! 👑 so well deserved! Can't wait to witness your reign. Welcome to the @MissUniverse sisterhood! #70thMissUniverse — Catriona Gray (@catrionaelisa) December 13, 2021

Meanwhile, Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray also congratulated Sandhu, saying that Ms. India deserved the crown and that she can't wait to see her reign.

Paraguay Grabs First Runner Up in Miss Universe 2021

As Ms. India won this year's Miss Universe, Paraguay's Nadia Ferreira, and South Africa's Lalela Lali Mswane. Paraguay placed first runner up in the competition while South Africa grabbed the second runner up spot.

According to the rules of Miss Universe, the first runner-up will take the place of Miss Universe in case the reigning queen will not be able to perform her duties.

Miss Universe 2021 was aired on Fox and was held in Eilat in Israel. The prestigious beauty contest was once again hosted by Steve Harvey.

READ NEXT: Travis Scott Claims He Did Not Hear Crowd's Desperate Pleas to Stop Deadly Astroworld Concert

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written By: Joshua Summers

WATCH: The 70TH MISS UNIVERSE - Meet The Delegates (All 80) - From Miss Universe