Travis Scott claimed that he did not hear the screams of his fans, urging him to stop his Astroworld concert.

The rapper made his comments during his interview with radio personality Charlemagne Tha God that was posted on YouTube on Thursday. The Grio reported that it was Scott's first interview since the tragic Astroworld music festival, which killed at least 10 people.

According to Scott, his visibility from the stage while he was performing was limited, but what he did see, he acted upon, and he has stopped the show twice - one to call on security to help a fan who had passed out. He added that the noise on stage plus the pyrotechnics also made it difficult for him to fully grasp what was happening.

"You want to make sure fans get the proper attention they need... Anytime I could see anything like that, I did (stop the show). I stopped it a couple times to just make sure everybody was okay. And I really just go off the fans' energy as a collective, call and response. I just didn't hear that," Scott said.

On November 5, a crowd surge at the Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas killed 10 people and injured some 300 individuals during Scott's performance.

The concertgoers reportedly pushed toward the front of the stage when the rapper was performing. Some attendees were seen in videos climbing on top of a camera platform and begging staff to stop the show as the deadly chaos unfolded in the crowd below.

However, sources close to the rapper said Travis Scott was at least 50 yards from that camera operator and did not hear the pleas to end the concert.

READ NEXT: Travis Scott Faces New Milion-Dollar Lawsuit Filed by Astroworld Security Guards After Texas Concert Tragedy

Travis Scott Says He's Been on an 'Emotional Rollercoaster' Since the Astroworld Festival

In Thursday's interview, Travis Scott also said he's been on an "emotional rollercoaster" since the Astroworld concert.

"It really hurts... It hurts the community. It hurts the city [Houston]. It's a lot of feelings, a lot of grieving," Scott noted. The rapper said it gets "so hard" because he always feel "connected" to his fans.

"I went through something and my fans went through something and people's parents went through something and it really hurts," he noted.

Scott also claimed that he did not initially know that the concertgoers had been hurt, saying he did not know the exact details until minutes before the press conference after his performance.

Some of the victims' attorneys spoke out against the rapper's remarks. Tony Buzbee, the lawyer representing the family of Axel Acosta, who died at the Astroworld festival, said Acosta's family does not want to hear Travis Scott's excuses.

"Excuses do not assuage their grief and pain," said Buzbee told CNN.

Travis Scott Files Document to Dismiss One Civil Lawsuit Against Him Over Astroworld Festival Tragedy

Travis Scott has asked a judge to dismiss at least one civil Astroworld lawsuit in which he has been named, The Daily Mail reported.

The rapper filed the legal documents on Monday. He requested that a lawsuit filed by Astroworld concert attendee Jessie Garcia against him and some of his businesses be dismissed.

Travis Scott reportedly issued a "general denial" to all the allegations in Garcia's suit. According to sources close to the rapper, Scott plans to issue the same response to the dozens of cases filed against him in connection with the Astroworld Festival tragedy.

READ MORE: Travis Scott Slammed With $750M Lawsuit Over Astroworld Festival Tragedy

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by: Joshua Summers

WATCH: A Conversation with Travis Scott and Charlamagne Tha God - From CThaGod