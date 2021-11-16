Travis Scott was slammed with a $750 million lawsuit in the aftermath of the Astroworld Festival tragedy that killed at least 10 concertgoers.

The said lawsuit filed by Tony Buzbee, which also placed Apple, Live Nation, Drake, and others, is the first of other lawsuits to come that pins the blame to Travis and the concert organizers over negligence in failing to properly plan the concert, train its security personnel, and present a safe event to the fans, TMZ reported.

The said lawsuit was filed by more than 125 fans, including the family of one of the victims who died because of the Astroworld Festival tragedy. It was not clear when Buzbee filed the 750-million-dollar lawsuit.

READ NEXT: Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner 'Devastated' Over Astroworld Festival Tragedy That Killed 10; Rapper in 'Constant State of Shock'

Deceased Victims of Astroworld Festival Tragedy Ask Millions From Travis Scott

Among the plaintiffs of the $750 million lawsuit was the family of the 21-year-old Axel Acosta who was allegedly crushed by the people during the crowd surge in the concert. The said lawsuit claims that the amount will cover both mental and physical health injuries as well as the loss of life.

However, Tony Buzbee said that the said amount of the lawsuit will not make the plaintiffs feel "whole."

"No amount of money will ever make these plaintiffs whole; no amount of money can restore human life. But, these damages sought in this case attempts to fix, help, or make up for the harms and losses suffered by these Plaintiffs - nothing more nothing less," Buzbee underscored.

Aside from the $750 million lawsuit filed by Buzbee, Travis Scott is also facing a lawsuit from the family of the nine-year-old Ezra Blount, who died after he underwent a medically induced coma due to his injuries, Newsweek reported.

"This should not have been the outcome of taking their son to a concert, what should have been a joyful celebration," Blount's attorney, Ben Crump, said on Sunday.

Blount's family is seeing at least $1 million in damages in the lawsuit that lists the rapper, Live Nation, and other event organizers as defendants.

The lawsuit argued that the defendants "egregiously" failed to protect the health, safety, and lives of those who attended the Astroworld Festival as they "failed to provide adequate personnel to implement crowd control measures and the failure to provide a sufficient amount of emergency and medical support.

A spokesperson from Live Nation has not commented on the $1 million lawsuit from Blount's family, but the organizer expressed their thoughts on the death of the nine-year-old.

Hundreds of Lawsuits Filed After Astroworld Festival Tragedy

On Friday, Attorney Ben Crump, known for representing George Floyd and Trayvon Martin, filed a lawsuit on behalf of more than 90 people who attended Travis Scott's concert, Deadline reported.

As of Friday, the total number of lawsuits filed after the event reached the 200 mark.

"This lawsuit is not just about getting justice for them, but it's about making sure the promoters and the organizers know that you cannot allow this to ever happen in the future, even if you have to immediately stop the concert," Ben Crump pointed out.

READ NEXT: Texas College Student Named as 9th Victim of Travis Scott Astroworld Festival Tragedy

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written By: Joshua Summers

WATCH: Travis Scott to Refund All Astroworld Attendees, Lawsuits Incoming - From Breakfast Club Power 105.1 FM