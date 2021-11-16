Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner were reportedly experiencing emotional distress over the Astroworld Festival tragedy that killed at least 10 people.

The emotional conditions of the rapper and the reality star were confirmed by a source to Fox News on Monday, saying that Jenner was doing "everything she can" to support the rapper.

The source further noted that Jenner was also "devastated" by the Astroworld Festival tragedy.

Travis Scott in 'Constant State of Shock' After the Astroworld Festival Tragedy

The source said Travis Scott was in a "constant state of shock" while he remained involved in the efforts to stay in touch with the families of those who died at his concert. The source also revealed that Kylie Jenner empathized with Travis, who is still reeling in the aftermath of the Astroworld tragedy.

"Kylie knows how much performing and getting in front of his fans means to Travis, so to see him in a constant state of shock as the news and lawsuits continue to pile up is very difficult for both of them," the insider said.

The source also revealed that Scott and his team continued to actively explore "routes of connection" with every family affected by the tragedy. The source noted that Scott was able to do this over the last week through appropriate liaisons.

"He [Travis Scott] is distraught by the situation and desperately wishes to share his condolences and provide aid to them as soon as possible," the source noted, adding that the rapper wants to remain respectful on the wishes of the family on how they would like to get in touch with him.

At least 10 people were killed, and around 300 individuals were injured amid the chaos at the Astroworld Festival that happened during Scott's performance.

A nine-year-old boy named Ezra Blount was among those who died. He was placed in a medically induced coma after being trampled in the November 5 crowd stampede. On Sunday, his family said he had died.

When he released his first statement a day after the crowd surge, Travis Scott claimed that he did not know the severity of the Astroworld Festival tragedy.

Harris County Judge Wants Independent Review of Astroworld Festival Tragedy

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo has pushed for an independent review of the Astroworld Festival tragedy. But ABC 13 reported that Hidalgo's effort fell short as she failed to get fellow commissioners to agree to hire an outside firm with a specific timeline of action during a special called meeting of the Harris County Commissioners Court on Monday.

Both Democratic Commissioner Adrian Garcia and Republican Commissioner Jack Cagle reportedly expressed concerns that the proposed probe would expose the county to certain legal liabilities it presently is not involved in.

The commissioners' court then decided to pass a resolution, but a different one from what Hidalgo asked. The commissioners' court has agreed for the county administrator to meet with various sports authorities and entities and talk about what could be done moving forward in concurrence with all concerts in the future.

