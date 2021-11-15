Kourtney Kardashian showed her unconditional love to her fiancé Travis Barker as she posted a short but sweet message to pay tribute to the Blink 182 drummer's birthday on Sunday.

Kourtney took to Instagram on Sunday to share a slideshow of their sweet moments together, such as those where they held hands, as she called Barker her "favorite everything."

"I f**king love you more than anything My favorite everything. Happy birthday to you my baby," the reality star said in her short but sweet message.

Kris Jenner Calls Travis Barker an "Amazing Dad"

Aside from the Kardashian trio, their mother Kris Jenner also took to Instagram to greet her soon-to-be son-in-law for his 46th birthday, The Daily Mail reported.

"Happy Birthday Travis!!! You are an amazing dad, friend, and fiancé to @KourtneyKardash," Kris Jenner said.

The momager also said that she was happy that Kourtney and Travis are happy.

"I hope you have the most magical birthday surrounded by everyone you love!!! I love you," Kris added, accompanying her heartfelt message with emojis.

Travis shares daughter Alabama and son Landon with Shanna Moakler. Travis also helped raise Moakler's child, Atiana De La Hoya, whom she shared with boxer Oscar De La Hoya.

Kris accompanied her message with a carousel of photos with her and Travis together. She also posted some of the close-up shots of Kourtney and Travis during their engagement and sweet moments together.

Of course, Travis commented on the post of her future mother-in-law as he said "thank you" and "I love you" to her.

On the evening of Barker's birthday, Kris, Corey, and Kim also gave a special present to the drummer.

The trio gave a custom Rolex with a red face and skull at the center. Travis Barker then took to his stories to show the gift, as he thanked Kris, Corey, and Kim.

Travis Barker Says 'Our Turn Next' to Kourtney Kardashian as They Attend Friend's Wedding

Travis Barker is getting ready for his wedding with fiancée Kourtney Kardashian, as commented about it on his fiancée's post.

In an Instagram post, Kourtney shared a photo of her and Travis dolled up to attend Simon Hack's wedding, with the caption "Going to the chapel."

Barker took his chance to land on the topic as he commented "our turn next" on Kourtney's post.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian got engaged last month, as the drummer gave the reality star a massive diamond ring with an estimated worth of $1 million. The couple was known to officially date since January, and they spent the previous year traveling and blending their families.

