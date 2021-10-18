Kourtney Kardashian hinted wanting to spend the rest of her life with Travis Barker after she got engaged with the drummer on Sunday.

Kourtney took to Instagram to express her excitement as she stepped up her relationship with her drummer boyfriend, making him her fiancé.

"Forever," the eldest Kardashian said in the caption of her IG post, paired with a photo of her and Barker together in the middle of red roses by the ocean. Several personalities commented on her post. Model Winnie Harlow expressed their thoughts about Kourtney's engagement. "Ahhh congratulations," Harlow said in her comment.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Got Engaged

Barker proposed at a beachside hotel in Montecito, California, TMZ reported. Barker made the atmosphere extra romantic, as he placed a floral arrangement on the sand before getting down on one knee popping the question that will both change their life.

Meanwhile, an eyewitness told E! News that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were present in the venue when Barker proposed to Kourtney at around 6:30 p.m.

"Kourtney looked very surprised to see Khloe and Tristan here [at the venue]," the source said, adding that the drummer escorted Kourtney to the beach where he arranged the flowers in a shape of a heart. The insider also noted that Kourtney was smiling from ear to ear as she placed her hand in her mouth looking surprised.

Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney's sister, took to Twitter to cheer the couple calling them "Kravis." "KRAVIS FOREVER," Kim said in her tweet, with a video of Kourtney and Travis kissing each other. Kim also zoomed her camera on the diamond ring the drummer gave the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star.

"They are head over heels and never experienced love like this," said a source, adding that Kourtney is the happiest. "Travis adores her [Kourtney] and treats her so well. It's very different than her other relationships and all positive," the insider added.

Another source claimed that Kourtney and Travis continue to blend their families together, pointing out that everybody in the reality star's side adores the drummer "and their families mesh seamlessly."

It can be recalled that Kourtney shares three children with her ex, Scott Disick, while Travis Barker also shares three children with her ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Kourtney Kardashian Supports Travis Barker on SNL

Kourtney Kardashian's engagement came a day after she went to the set of Saturday Night Live with her then-boyfriend, Travis Barker on Saturday where he performed on the show as the drummer for Young Thug's musical set.

The reality star took to Instagram to post a slideshow of snaps featuring the two of them on the dressing room of SNL, having fun with each other's company.

Kourtney appeared on the set of SNL after her sister Kim poked fun at her older sister, during a sketch entitled "The People's Kourt" where West played as a television judge version of her older sister.

