Brian Austin Green throws a shade for his ex-wife, Megan Fox, on social media on Sunday, as he celebrated one year of being together with his current girlfriend, Sharna Burgess.

Green gushed over Burgess in an Instagram post tagging his post "#damnimlucky."

"1 year of accepting me in a way I've never been loved before," Green said in the caption of a photo of them together. The said photo that the actor posted was from their visit to Los Angeles in the previous month, where the couple went to the Original Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit, People reported.

READ NEXT: Khloe Kardashian Wants Baby Number 2 as Ex-Husband Tristan Thompson Begs Her to Take Him Back

Sharna Burgess Posts Heartfelt Message for Brian Austin Green

Aside from Green, Burgess also shared her thoughts on their first year of being together. Burgess also took to Instagram to express her love for her boyfriend, claiming that her life changed when the actor entered it.

"1 year ago yesterday my whole life changed... You're everything I've ever wanted in 1 person and the way you love me is something I couldn't even have dreamed of," Burgess said in the post.

Burgess paired her sweet caption with a fan-made video of her and Green together, accompanied by the song, "Say You Won't Let Go" by James Artur, the song that was performed by the couple in Dancing With the Stars.

"It's really an amazing song [Say You Won't Let Go], it just brings up that feeling of true connection and love with somebody," Green said about the song.

Burgees and Green's relationship first sparked in December, when the two went on a romantic getaway. In a June interview, Sharna Burgess shared that she met Green at a coffee shop, then they had a few dates before getting locked in a house together.

"I was grateful for that because it allowed us to really take our time, and it was really awesome," Burgess shared.

Meanwhile, Green said that her relationship with Burgess is "something noticeably different" from anything he experienced before.

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green Finalizes Divorce

Brian Austin Green gushing for his girlfriend Sharna Burges on an Instagram post came days after Megan Fox and he finalized their divorce.

On Friday, Fox and Green, who were married for 10 years, reached a settlement in their divorce with no prenup, which means the two of them will equally divide their assets.

The former couple also decided to have joint legal and physical custody among their three children Noah, 9; Bodhi, 7; and Journey, 5. The said custody was planned by the former couple in the beginning.

Fox's name will also legally return to Megan Fox from Megan Green, as the two wait for the judge's signature to complete the process of their separation.

It was not the first time Megan Fox filed for a divorce against Brian Austin Green. Fox also filed for a divorce in 2015 but the court papers were withdrawn in 2019. In 2020, the actress once again filed for a divorce in November, and the former couple remained separated since.

READ NEXT: 'Jackass' Star Bam Margera Allegedly Attacked a Woman While High on Cocaine, 911 Call Reveals

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written By: Joshua Summers

WATCH: Brian Austin Green & Sharna Burgess Gush Over Each Other On 1-Year Anniversary: 'Damn I'm Lucky' - From Access