Megan Fox and her former husband, Brian Austin Green, have finally reached a settlement in their divorce after nearly a year.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ on Friday, Fox and Green, who were married for 10 years, have no prenup, which means a 50/50 split in assets.

The Daily Mail reported that they were only waiting for a judge's signature to complete the process of their separation, which reportedly should come any day.

Aside from the assets, the former couple also agreed to have joint legal and physical custody of their three children, which they agreed on since the beginning. Fox and Green shared three sons, namely Noah, 9; Bodhi, 7; and Journey, 5.

The "Transformers" actress will also have her name back to Megan Fox from Megan Green.

E Online reported Fox filed to separate from Green in November 2020 after the former couple tied the knot in 2010. Megan Fox has already filed for divorce from Brian Austin Green in 2015, citing irreconcilable differences. However, she went back with him the following year and was pregnant with Journey.

In May last year, Green said on his podcast that they had started going their own ways at the end of 2019.

"Neither one of us did anything to each other. She's [Fox] always been honest with me and I've always been honest with her," Green clarified.

The "Beverly Hills, 90210" actor added that he knew Fox will always love her, "and I know as far as a family, what we have built is really cool and really special."

Meghan Fox and Brian Austin Green Find New Love

The former couple did not let their unfinished divorce get in the way of finding their new love. Last January, Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess made their relationship Instagram official.

The "Dancing With The Stars" pro dancer posted a photo of her kissing the actor while on vacation in Hawaii.

Green described Burgess as "responsible, super sweet and caring, passionate, and fun to be around," making him feel "very blessed" with their relationship.

Meghan Fox also enjoys her relationship with singer and rapper Machine Gun Kelly, following their cute meeting on "Midnight in the Switchgrass" set in March 2020.

Back in February, a source claimed that Fox was excited to finalize her divorce to be together with Machine Gun Kelly.

"She [Fox] wants the divorce to be done with so she can move on and move ahead," the source said.

The source also claimed that Megan Fox sees Machine Gun Kelly as her soulmate, and the couple plan "to be together forever."

Machine Gun Kelly Says His Ideal Day off With Megan Fox is With Mushrooms

As Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox go deeper into their relationship, the rapper revealed on Thursday that he ideally spends his day off with his girlfriend while on the hallucinogen with mushrooms, Page Six reported.

In a GQ "Couple's Quiz" video with Fox, the rapper said he would like to recreate their date in Bora Bora back in January.

MGK then asked Fox how long they were walking on the gravel road in Bora Bora, to which the actress replied, "an eternity because we ate mushrooms" that "were very strong."

When Fox asked MGK if his day off would be both of them "wandering on mushrooms," the rapper said, "yes."

In May, Machine Gun Kelly also shared their Bora Bora trip with Ellen DeGeneres, saying they swam in the waters with cageless sharks.

"She [Fox] put her goggles on and was like, 'Babe there's a shark right there... And before she finished her sentence, I was already, like, halfway down the street. I left her in the water," MGK recalled.

