After her cheating ex-husband, Tristan Thompson, was reported begging her to take him back, Khloe Kardashian on Thursday said she's open to the possibility of having another baby.

On Thursday, Khloe took to Twitter to share her thoughts about her daughter, True.

"How is my baby [True] getting so grown on me," the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star wrote.

How is my baby getting so grown on me 🥺🥺🥺🥺 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) October 14, 2021

Khloe and Tristan are parents to True, and they are now co-parenting their three-year-old daughter. A fan replied to the socialite, saying it was time to have another baby.

Khloe replied and said she wanted her daughter to have a sibling "if it's God's plan."

Hehehe I want her to have a sibling. If it’s Gods plan — Khloé (@khloekardashian) October 14, 2021

Support from her fans quickly poured in, with one saying that Khloe will have another baby because she's a "great mama."

You will you will because your a great mama. Love ya — CareNizza (@CareNizza) October 14, 2021

Another user requested Khloe to give her daughter a baby brother, adding that they would love to accompany the star again in her pregnancy journey.

Khloe previously said that she had a high-risk pregnancy if she carried another baby in her womb, People reported.

Kris Jenner, Khloe's mom, said she thinks if her daughter had her way, Khloe would want to carry her own baby because she enjoyed being pregnant and became obsessed with True.

"I'm just happy there's an alternative," Kris Jenner said, referencing to surrogacy, which Kim Kardashian experienced.

Khloe Kardashian on Her Daughter True

Khloe Kardashian said her daughter True is living her best life, adding that her daughter was the best and deserved everything she has.

She has the best little life! She is the best so she deserves it — Khloé (@khloekardashian) October 14, 2021

The reality star also said that she and her siblings are making their kids feel like they are also siblings and not cousins. Khloe noted that she does not care if there were disagreements between the kids, pointing out that such incidents were "inevitable."

"I want them to talk through their feelings and feel validated. But there's just no option for us to be separated and not talk to one another," the American socialite said in a new Health magazine story.

Khloe Kardashian on Tristan Thompson as a Dad

Tristan Thompson was recently reported "begging" Khloe Kardashian to accept him back in her life. The news was confirmed by the Sun as told by an insider.

Khloe and Tristan reportedly broke up after months of rumors that the NBA player cheated with multiple women. Despite their split, the insider said that Tristan spends more time with his daughter.

The source added that the athlete was doing all the classes with True and family dinners, making him a "very present" father.

On Wednesday, Tristan commented on Khloe's ab-clad cover of Health magazine, which the reality TV star posted to her Instagram feed,

"Wow!! You are so motivational Koko! So proud of your hard work and dedication to your healthcare and fitness," the NBA star wrote.

ET Online reported that leaving flirty comments on Khloe's posts is not new to Tristan. The NBA star still sometimes commented on Khloe's post even after their split in June.

A source told ET that Tristan was still very flirty with Khloe Kardashian because he was trying to get her back.

