The drama surrounding Ángela Aguilar's recognition as Woman of the Year continues. After the announcement was made public, social media users created a petition to gather signatures in an effort to have her title revoked. Now, the situation has escalated as Glamour magazine has removed photos of the artist from their social media.

While the magazine's Instagram account still features two videos where Ángela appears alongside other honorees, there are no individual posts of the singer's cover or interview, unlike other Women of the Year such as Dulce María, Mabel Cadena, Galilea Montijo, the Mexican rhythmic gymnastics team, Bu Cuarón, and Macarena García.

The magazine's decision to remove posts of the 21-year-old artist has been interpreted by users as a possible retraction of the award, with some suggesting that the change was prompted by the online petition.

Diana Durán, director of the platform Change.org, spoke with the show 'Ventaneando,' explaining that the petition to strip Ángela of the Woman of the Year title has been one of the most impactful in recent years, gaining momentum at a speed comparable to the petition against the 'Game of Thrones' finale.

Durán also mentioned that Cazzu's recent interview, in which she revealed how she learned of Christian Nodal's relationship with his now-wife Ángela, played a role in the petition's rapid success. "I believe everyone knows Cazzu did an interview a few days prior, and then the title was announced. I think all the surrounding events have driven the petition's relevance," Diana stated on the show.

Despite this, Ángela Aguilar remains one of Glamour's Women of the Year, confirmed by her interview still available on the magazine's official website. This strategy by Glamour may be seen as a way to manage the backlash and protect Ángela's image and the magazine's integrity.

Without an official statement from Glamour, and with Ángela's feature still live on their website, the singer is set to receive her Woman of the Year title on Wednesday, November 13, in the category "Regional Music Award." This honor recognizes her career and the significant influence she has brought to regional Mexican music.

Meanwhile, Ángela's record label, Machin Records, has spoken out. The label refuted the rumors suggesting Glamour had revoked the recognition and emphasized the reasons why Ángela was chosen for such a prestigious award, highlighting her achievements.

"Glamour México selected several outstanding women in different fields as part of its annual Women of the Year honors. This year, Ángela Aguilar was chosen for her impressive career in regional Mexican music and her positive impact on the culture of this country," the company representing the artist stated.

They also acknowledged the contributions and importance of the other honorees, affirming that each woman's work serves as "a reminder of the transformative impact they have achieved in their respective areas." Despite the controversy, Ángela will not only receive her Woman of the Year title but has kept fans eagerly anticipating her acceptance speech. She is also preparing to take the stage at the Latin Grammy Awards on November 14, where she is competing in the Album of the Year category.