The inaugural Mister Universe pageant, held in Hollywood, California, marked a milestone in the history of male beauty pageants. The event focused not only on physical appearance, but also intelligence and charisma.

Patrick Callahan, representing Ireland, emerged as the winner among 39 contestants, becoming the first-ever Mister Universe.

Who is Patrick Callahan?

Born in Tampa, Florida, on March 7, 2002, Patrick proudly represented Ireland in the competition.

At 22 years old, he holds a degree in business administration, but his true passion has always been soccer. His involvement in sports not only shaped his physique but also earned him recognition during high school.

A rising career in modeling

Patrick's athletic build, shaped through sports and rigorous training, paved the way for his modeling career. He landed opportunities with top brands and graced the runway at New York Fashion Week.

Resilience and transformation

Despite his success, Patrick's journey hasn't been easy. In his introduction video for the pageant, he revealed that as a child, he struggled to gain weight due to a fast metabolism, making it difficult to achieve his ideal physique.

Determined to transform himself, Patrick began training as a teenager, building the body he is now proud of. However, his soccer career took a hit in 2021 after a car accident left him with a back injury. Though doctors doubted his ability to return to the sport, Patrick defied expectations. With expert guidance, he resumed training and was back on the field within months.

The first-ever Mister Universe

At the Mister Universe competition, Patrick exemplified the core values of the pageant—fitness, charm, talent, and social responsibility.

The finalists included Cormac Murphy of the United States as first runner-up, Yusuf Hendratno of Indonesia as second runner-up, Xavier Rodríguez of the Dominican Republic as third runner-up, and Mister Philippines Markki Stroem as the fourth.

During the Q&A section of the competition, Callahan was asked which law he would change in Ireland if he had the power, he responded, "If I had the power to change one law in my country, it would [be] one that would encourage diversity, equity, and inclusion... one that could promote equal opportunities for all."

Patrick Callahan's journey is an inspiration, proving that resilience and determination can turn challenges into triumphs.