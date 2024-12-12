En español

If the 2026 FIFA World Cup has become a logistical nightmare for fans trying to organize trips across Canada, Mexico, and the United States, the 2030 tournament will make it seem like child's play.

According to the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA), the 2030 World Cup will be held across three continents. Additionally, the host nation for the 2034 World Cup has also been announced.

At the Extraordinary Congress held in Madrid, FIFA confirmed Spain and Portugal for Europe, Morocco for Africa, and Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay for South America as hosts for the tournament, which will feature 48 teams.

The calendar reveals that the opening matches will take place in Uruguay on June 8 and 9, 2030, marking the centennial of the World Cup. The celebration honors the first-ever FIFA World Cup, held at Montevideo's Estadio Centenario.

The tournament will then move to Argentina and Paraguay, where matches will be played at River Plate's Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires and the Osvaldo Domínguez Dibb Stadium in Asunción, currently under construction.

After this, the World Cup will cross the Atlantic. with games in Spain, Portugal, and Morocco from June 13 to July 21, 2030, across 17 cities and 20 stadiums.

However, the final venue has yet to be decided. It will either be Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid or the Grand Hassan II Stadium in Casablanca, which is still under construction.

Initially, Spain, Portugal, and Morocco competed against Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay, and Chile for hosting rights. Ultimately, FIFA awarded the primary hosting duties to Europe and Africa while honoring the centennial with an opening in South America.

"Thanks to all the confederations and their teams, all FIFA Council members, for their vision, courage, leadership, and unanimous decision to reach a historic, consensual solution that is truly unique and unites the world," said FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

Saudi Arabia was announced to be hosting the 2034 World Cup

The announcement also confirmed Saudi Arabia as the host of the 2034 World Cup.

FIFA's 211 member associations expressed unanimous support for Saudi Arabia's candidacy. The 2034 World Cup is set to take place in five cities and 15 venues, including a state-of-the-art stadium planned in Riyadh with a capacity of over 90,000. This stadium will host both the opening match and the final.

The tournament schedule is yet to be finalized and will be discussed at FIFA's next Extraordinary Congress in Asunción, Paraguay, on May 15, 2025.