A 911 caller claimed that "Jackass" star Bam Margera attacked a woman inside his hotel room while on cocaine before being taken to a rehab facility by Florida police last month.

According to Page Six, a 911 call conversation they have obtained from the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday revealed new details about the September 26 incident that prompted the 42-year-old "Jackass" star to go back into a treatment center.

'Jackass' Star Bam Margera Coked Out

Based on the 911 call, the caller claimed that he had seen individuals using cocaine in the hotel room. He explained to the dispatcher that he was there for a "pick-up order," but did not disclose which individuals were taking drugs.

The caller then claimed that Bam Margera attacked his victim, grabbed her breast, and suspected that the "Jackass" star had torn her implant.

The caller, who did not identify himself, claimed there were two women in the room with Bam Margera at the time he placed the call at around 8:36 a.m. local time.

The caller believed that the two women were a prostitute and Margera's alleged "minder," a person whose job is to look after someone.

READ NEXT: Columbian DJ Accused of Rape Charges Now Denied of Bail After Discovering He Has no Ties to Malta

Caller Claims' Jackass' Star Faces Cocaine Addiction, Mental Health Issues

The caller told police at the time that he had not seen Bam Margera "yet today." However, he noted that the alleged unidentified "minder" filled him in on the allegations.

Page Six did not disclose the name of the alleged victim out of discretion. The caller only described the victim as a white woman in her 50s or early 60s.

At one point, the dispatcher asked the caller whether the victim needed a paramedic, but he replied that he did not know yet.

But when asked if Bam Margera was under the influence of drugs, the caller said there's no question about it and reiterated the alleged cocaine use. He also claimed that Margera was highly intoxicated.

The concerned caller also alleged that some mental health issues contributed to the incident, stating that he believed Margera was in "severe psychosis."

The caller added that the "Jackass" star was diagnosed as paranoid schizophrenic, bipolar, and had a long history of mental illness.

The caller also added that Margera escaped from three treatment centers in the past two months.

Amid these latest allegations, a representative for Bam Margera told Page Six that the initial reports of the "Jackass" star's arrest "were reasonably correct." However, he noted that the 911 call was "utterly false."

The rep clarified that the "Jackass" star was with his aunt in the hotel room. He described Margera's aunt as a 65-year-old woman who was clean and sober.

Margera's rep added that the police escorted the "Jackass" star back to rehab and made no charges against him.

"Which demonstrates that the caller who made this claim made a false statement to police," the rep added.

READ MORE: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Opt Not to Hold Daughter Lilibet's Christening in U.K. As It's Likely Be in California: Royal Sources

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by: Jess Smith

WATCH: Johnny Knoxville Had Bam Margera Arrested & Taken To Rehab - From Viral Vision