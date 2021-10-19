Kourtney Kardashian's engagement with fiancé Travis Barker on Sunday was reportedly kept secret from her ex Scott Disick as the reality star's family feared he would do "something dumb" to ruin the moment.

An insider told The Sun that Scott took the news about Kourtney's engagement "really hard." Fans have started to wonder how he was doing after Kourtney and Travis got engaged.

Scott Disick Kept in the Dark About Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Engagement

According to the source, Scott Disick was kept in the dark about the couple's engagement as Kourtney's family feared he would "profess his love."

"He [Scott] found out with the rest of the world, he wasn't given a heads up like the rest of the family because they didn't want him to do something to spoil it for Kourtney," the insider told the Sun.

The source further noted that Scott might have done "something dumb like professing his love" for Kourtney Kardashian.

"It was a personal moment for Kourtney, so he [Scott] didn't need to be involved... Scott is in a really, really rough place right now," the source said.

Another insider told People that Scott is "not happy about the engagement" as he always believed that he and Kourtney would eventually get back together.

"Scott never approved of Kourtney dating Travis. He has struggled with their relationship... He was pretty shocked when he found out that she was dating Travis," the insider noted.

The insider told The Sun that Scott simply needs to give up drinking, and Kourtney would have married him, "but he didn't so she moved on."

"He [Scott] feels he had his chance, and he blew it, so he's been taking it hard," the source said.

Kourtney Kardashian on Having a Baby With Travis Barker

A family friend of the Kardashians told People that Travis Barker told Kourtney Kardashian's family that he planned to propose, and everyone kept it a secret to the reality star.

The source also said that the Rosewood Miramar Beach Hotel in Montecito, where Travis popped the question and got down on one knee, is the couple's favorite for short weekend getaways and often stay there.

"This is why Travis proposed there. It's a very special place to them, but it was also easier to keep everything a secret by proposing there," the source noted.

The source also claimed that the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star could not wait to marry Travis and have a baby with the drummer. Kourtney shares three children - Mason, 11; Penelope, 8; and Reign, 6 - with Scott Disick.

Kourtney and Scott met at the house of their mutual friend in Mexico in 2006 and began dating soon after. However, the two share an on-and-off relationship. The two first took a break from their romance in 2008.

In 2009, the couple welcomed their first child together, and Kourtney Kardashian started dealing with Scott Disick's substance abuse in 2010.

Fast forward to 2015. The couple officially called it quits after Scott Disick was seen partying with random women on a yacht.

