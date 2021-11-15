The death toll of Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival tragedy rose to 10, as a nine-year-old boy who was a victim of the music event died on Sunday after sustaining injuries.

Family members of the nine-year-old boy identified as Ezra Blount confirmed his death late Sunday, WSB-TV 2 reported.

Astroworld Festival Tragedy: Nine-year-Old Boy in Coma Before Dying

According to Blount's grandmother, Tericia Blount, the nine-year-old boy was placed on a ventilator and was in a medically induced coma at the Texas Children's Hospital, as he was injured on November 5, KHOU 11 reported.

The Texas Children's Hospital initially named the child as "John Doe" as he was not able to be identified by the authorities when they found him.

Blount's father, Treston, shared his experience as he joined his son in the Astroworld Festival where Travis Barker performed.

According to Treston, he carried his son in his shoulders at one point of the concert, but the crowd began to surge to the stage during Scot's performance.

"I began to be crushed until I couldn't breathe. I passed out and I woke up my son was gone," Treston said in a GoFundMe page he set up for the nine-year-old boy.

Treston added that his son sustained several injuries in the aftermath of the Astroworld Festival tragedy, stating that the nine-year-old had swelling in the back of his brain damage and to nearly all organs in his body.

The father also claimed that their family was "certain" that Ezra was trampled by the people during the crowd surge when Travis Barker was performing on stage.

Attorney Ben Crump and his co-counsel Alex and Bob Hillard will represent Blount in any legal action in the aftermath of the November 5 tragedy.

Astroworld Festival Victim: Over 250 People Gather at Texas Teen Funeral

The funeral of another Travis Scott Astroworld Festival casualty, Briana Rodriguez, 16, from Texas, was held on Saturday.

Over 250 people gathered on Saturday for Rodriguez's funeral, as her white casket was covered in flowers and balloons.

Reports revealed that Rodriguez was with her group of friends on November 5 when she attended Travis Scott's concert.

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson delivered a eulogy saying that everyone she asked said that Rodriguez was kind and made them smile.

Aside from Rodriguez and Blount, eight other victims died in the aftermath of the festival's tragedy, including Axel Acosta, Franco Patino, John Hilgert, Rudy Peña, Madison Dubisky, Mirza Danish Baig, Jacob Jurinek, and Bharti Shahani.

On November 8, Travis Scott and his Cactus Jack Foundation pledged that they will cover the funeral expenses of the first eight deceased identified victims of the Astroworld Festival tragedy.

Aside from covering the funeral expenses, the rapper and his foundation also announced that they will team up with other organizations to provide an online portal that will offer mental health support and one-on-one virtual therapy sessions with a licensed therapist.

Mental health support is offered to anyone affected by the Astroworld Festival Tragedy.

