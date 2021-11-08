Rapper Travis Scott will cover the funeral expenses of the deceased victims at the Astroworld Festival, as the authorities officially named the fans who met their demise who attended the said event that started on Friday last week.

The move from the rapper came after he was named in some 14 lawsuits, along with Live Nation and ScoreMore, in connection to the fatal music festival, Billboard reported.

Travis Scott to Cover Funeral of Astroworld Festival Victims

On Monday, the 30-year-old rapper and his Cactus Jack Foundation announced they will cover the funeral expenses of the eight deceased identified victims of the recent concert tragedy in Houston.

Aside from paying for the funeral expenses, Travis Scott and his foundation will also team up with BetterHelp, an online portal providing direct mental health support. With the said partnership, Travis will offer free one-on-one virtual therapy sessions with a licensed therapist for anyone affected by the Astroworld Festival tragedy.

The representative of the 30-year-old rapper said on Monday that Scott is working with the authorities n the wake of Friday's tragedy.

"Travis remains in active conversation with the city of Houston law enforcement and local first responders to respectfully and appropriately connect with the individuals and families of those involved," Scott's representative said in a statement. His representative explained that this is the "first of many steps" Travis plans to assist those affected in the festival in his vow.

Travis Scott will also work with the National Alliance of Mental Illness, Mental Health America (MHA) National, and MHA Greater Houston to provide services for those in need.

Apart from Travis Scott, ScoreMore - who was also named in the lawsuits - issued a separate statement on Monday saying that they will also provide mental health counseling and establish a health fund to help in the medical costs of the incident.

Astorworld Festival Tragedy: Family Says They Found Out About Son's Death on the Internet

On Monday, a family of the victim, Axel Acosta, who died in the Astroworld Festival tragedy, said that they learned about the death of their son on the internet.

Edgar, Alex's father, said that when they found out about the tragedy, they immediately called his son, but he did not answer. The father also mentioned that they called the hotel where the 21-year-old was staying, but they found out that he did not spend the night in the accommodation, KHOU 11 reported.

The father then called the police and the reunification center at the hotel near the NRG park, but they told him that Axel was neither on the list of the injured and the dead. Edgar then revealed that they found out about the death of his son through a photo that circulated on the internet.

The autopsy result was not yet released, but Acosta's lawyer, Tony Buzbee, said that the 21-yar-old died of asphyxiation, which according to the lawyer, occurred during the "crowd rush."

Axel Acosta from Washington was identified by the authorities on Monday as one of the deceased victims of the Astroworld Festival tragedy, CBS News reported.

Aside from Acosta, other deceased victims identified by the authorities were Franco Patino and Jacob Jurinek from Illinois; John Hilgert, Rudy Peña, Mirza Danish Baig, Brianna Rodriguez, and Madison Dubiski from Texas.

The age of the said victims ranged from 14-27 years old. Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences noted that the specific cause of death for each victim has not yet been identified.

