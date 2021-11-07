Travis Scott and Drake are facing a lawsuit over the Astroworld Festival tragedy that killed at least eight people who went to the said event on Friday.

In total, two lawsuits were already slammed against Scott and Live Nation, while Drake faces one. TMZ reported that Drake was included in the second lawsuit.

The lawsuits were filed by Manuel Souza and Kristian Paredes, as they both accused the artists and Live Nation of negligence.

In the second lawsuit where Drake was included, Paredes claimed that Scott's concert history should have been thought of by the organizers who helped plan and push through Astroworld Festival this year.

Paredes also said the security and logistics of the event did a "poor job" in keeping everyone safe during the event. Paredes also claimed that Scott and Drake helped incite the crowd that night.

Meanwhile, Souza alleged in his lawsuit that Scott was the one who incited the tragedy, but he did not specifically mention why the rapper was the one to blame. However, Souza cited Scott's history of allegedly encouraging violence among fans in his previous concerts.

Souza noted that the people first stampeded their way into the NRG Park when the event was opening up. He alleged that people were climbing over security gates trampling over each other.

Souza then noted that the organizers let the show continue amid the distress. Souza is suing Travis Scott and Live Nation for at least a million dollars in damages. Paredes is also seeking at least a million dollars in damages.

Travis, Drake, and Live Nation have yet to issue an official statement regarding the lawsuit filed against them.

At Least 8 Killed in Astroworld Festival Tragedy; Investigations Underway

The lawsuits filed against Travis Scott, Live Nation, and Drake came as eight people were killed and scores of others were hurt in the chaos at Astroworld Festival, CNN reported.

On Saturday night, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced that the victims were aged 14, 16, two were 21, two were 23, and 27. The age of the remaining deceased victim was not yet known.

On Sunday, the victims' families identified the names of some of those who died at the event, Associated Press reported. Among those named were Franco Patino, a 21-year-old mechanical engineering technology student; Jacob Jurinek, a 20-year-old junior at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale; Danish Baig, a district manager for AT&T; 16-year-old student at Heights High School, Briana Rodriguez; Axel Acosta, a 21-year-old computer science major at Western Washington University; and Rudy Pena, a student at Laredo College.

Meanwhile, at least 25 individuals were transported to hospitals, and 13 of them remained hospitalized as of Saturday afternoon. The mayor noted that five of them are below 18 years old.

The Astroworld Festival was known to host about 50,000 people at NRG Park, and officials pointed out that the distress among the audience escalated at around 9 p.m. CT.

Houston Fire Chief Sam Peña noted that the investigation would cover what caused the crowd surge, how it happened, and what prevented people from escaping that situation.

Roddy Rich to Donate Earnings in Astroworld Festival

As the tragedy unfolded, rapper Roddy Rich said Sunday he would donate his earnings from the Astroworld Festival to the families who lost their loved ones due to the event.

He urged the said families to contact Shawn Holiday on Instagram.

Travis Scott and his wife, Kylie Jenner, also expressed their thoughts on the tragic incident. Scott noted that his "fans really mean the world" to him, adding that anytime he can make out anything that's going on, "I stop the show and help them get the help they need, you know?"

Meanwhile, Jenner underscored that she had no idea about the people who died at the Astroworld Festival until after the show. She then offered her "thoughts and prayers" to the individuals who lost their lives in the event.

