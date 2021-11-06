The new "Stranger Things" Season 4 trailer has been released! This series is currently none of the most popular shows on Netflix.

Since this is the case, many fans have been asking for Season 4 to come out. Now, the new teaser will provide a hint of what's going to happen in the upcoming version of the popular sci-fi series.

According to Gizmodo's latest report, the latest teaser of "Stranger Things," which generated more than 500,000 views and 7,300 comments, shows where Eleven is heading to move on from the bad things that happened in Hawkins, Indiana.

The trailer revealed that the main character has moved to California. If you are also a fan of the popular Netflix series, other things are revealed in the trailer.

'Stranger Things Season 4 Trailer

The Variety reported that Eleven, together with Will Byers, is now living in California. They are both adjusting to the changes in their new homes.

In the trailer, Eleven wrote a letter to her partner, Mike, saying that she is actually having the best time of her life. She even said in the letter that she is enjoying school, knowing other students and making lots of friends.

God! @Stranger_Things Season 4 trailer is killing me. Not from the fact that we're going to be waiting until 2022 but from how fast these kids have grown. It's official. I'm in that phase of life where I have to remember that Gen Z kids aren't eternally 10 years old. — Jodi Bogert (@innercorner93) November 6, 2021

However, the scenes all show chaotic happenings. At the end of the trailer, you will see that there would be some gunshots, police chases, as well as the military, which also happened in the recent "Stranger Things" Season 3.

If you want to know more details about it, all you need to do is view the trailer below or click this link.

'Stranger Things' Actor To Appear on Taylor Swift's Short Film

According to Hola's latest report, Taylor Swift plans to release a short film of her own titled "All Too Well." What makes this new movie exciting is that it features one of the stars in "Stranger Things," Sadie Sink.

On the other hand, Dylan O'Brien from "Teen Wolf" would also join Sadie in the new film of the country singer. Fans can see the new short movie this coming Nov. 12, which is also the release date of Taylor's new Red album.

"It included the F-word and basically I remember my sound guy was like, 'Hey, I burned a CD of that thing that you were doing in case you want it.' And I was like, 'Sure,'" said the musician.

All these details show that "Stranger Things" is still expanding, thanks to the efforts made by its actors, actresses, and other people behind the popular series.

