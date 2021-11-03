"Avatar: The Last Airbender" is set to be fiery in its Netflix live-action, as the series tapped actor Daniel Dae Kim to play as the series' main antagonist.

Kim will be playing the role of Fire Lord Ozai, the father of Prince Zuko in the story who pursued Avatar Aang in an attempt to kill him to regain his honor.

The character Daniel Dae Kim will play is known to be the ruthlessly driven leader of the Fire Nation, who demands the people around him to live up to his impossible standards, Variety reported.

Kim's character also believes that it is destined for him to finish the war started by his ancestors.

“I do have the power. I have all the power in the world!”



Netflix’s live action Avatar: The Last Airbender has found its Fire Lord Ozai: Daniel Dae Kim (Lost, Hawaii Five-0) pic.twitter.com/9zYxVuiSLo — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) November 3, 2021

Netflix also confirmed Kim's involvement in the series as Fire Lord Ozai.

Daniele Dae Kim joins the confirmed casts, including Dallas Liu as Prince Zuko; Gordon Cormier as Avatar Aang; Kiawentiio as Katara; and Ian Ousley as Sokka.

It was still unclear who will play other major roles in the franchise, such as Toph and Princess Azula.

READ NEXT: Chris Pratt to Voice Garfield in New Animated Movie

Daniel Dae Kim as Voice Actor

Although Kim will play as Fire Lord Ozai in the Netflix live-action, he is not a stranger to "Avatar: The Last Airbender" as he also voiced a character on its animated series.

According to Deadline, Kim voiced the character "General Fong" in a 2006 episode of the animated series and in the 2007 video game.

He also voiced Hiroshi Sato on its animated spinoff series "The Legend of Korra."

His voice acting career also exceeded other animated projects, as he is also a part of the forthcoming AMC animated drama series entitled "Pantheon." He also appeared on some of the notable animated movies such as Netflix's "Stowaway," Disney's "Raya and the Last Dragon," and Sony Picture's "Blast Beat."

Aside from voice acting, Kim was also known for his roles in "Lost," "Hawaii Five-O," "The Divergent Series: Insurgent," and "Hellboy."

Currently, Kim plays the executive producer of the hit ABC medical drama "The Good Doctor," where he also appeared.

Avatar: The Last Airbender

The story of "Avatar: The Last Airbender," which aired in Nickelodeon in 2005, revolves around an Airbender named Aang, who was chosen to be the Avatar, an individual who can control the four elements: water, earth, air, and fire.

Aang sets out on a journey in their world divided into four nations according to the elements with his friends Katara, Sokka, and Toph to end the Fire Nation's destructive search for power while learning all the elements.

The Netflix live-action of the series will be written by Albert Kim, while Dan Lin and Lindsey Liberatore will executive produce for Rideback, along with Micheal Goi.

The original creators of "Avatar: The Last Airbender," Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, were originally attached to create the live-action of the said series for Netflix. However, the duo announced in August last year that they were no longer involved in the production.

The live-action of "Avatar: The Last Airbender" was first ordered at Netflix in 2018. The release of the said series in the streaming behemoth is still unclear.

READ NEXT: Mariah Carey Reacts to Texas Bar Banning Her Most Famous Christmas Song 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' Until December

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written By: Joshua Summers

WATCH: Avatar Live-Action Series: Everything We Know So Far - From Screen Rant