The famous orange cat with black stripes Garfield will come back in a new animated movie but with a new voice, as actor Chriss Pratt will give life to the feline in its new saga.

Although details including the plot of Garfield's new movie were unclear, The Hollywood Reporter mentioned that Broderick Johnson and Andrew Kosove's Alcon Entertainment are responsible for the forthcoming movie of the lasagna-loving orange feline.

Chris Pratt will be the next actor to voice Garfield after Bill Murray.

Although Pratt will voice Garfield for the first time, the actor is not a stranger to voice acting. He is known to lead Pixar's animated adventure entitled "Onward," and Warner Bros. toy-based "Lego Movie" franchise.

READ NEXT: Little Mix Reveals Confronting Jesy Nelson Over Blackfishing Controversy Before She Left the Group

Garfield New Movie

It can be recalled that Murray voiced Monday-hating Garfield in "Garfield: The Movie" in 2004, and its sequel "Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties" in 2006. Both movies were released by 20th Century Fox. The said films were successful although they received several terrible reviews.

However, Garfield's upcoming movie will be animated and produced by DNEG Animation, the production behind "Ron's Gone Wrong." DNG CEO Namit Malhotra and President Tom Jacomb will both be producers.

The movie will be directed by Mark Dindal, the director of "Chicken Little," and the script will be written by Oscar Nominee David Reynolds, who was also the man behind Disney's "Finding Nemo."

Malhotra and Jacomb will be joined by Alcon and Bridget McMeel from Amuse as executive producers of the movie.

The upcoming movie is also Garfield's first bout in Hollywood, although the character was a subject to several direct-to-video films including "Garfield Get's Real," Garfield's Pet Force," and "Garfield's Fun Fest."

Despite confirming that Pratt will voice Garfield, the release date of the upcoming animated film is still unclear.

Before appearing on the big screen, Garfield, which was created by Jim Davis, first appeared in the comic sections in 1978, as its story revolved around how it caused problems for his owner, John Arbuckle, and his house dog Odie.

Garfield debuted in 41 newspapers and currently holds the record as the most widely syndicated comic strip in the world.

Chris Pratt as Mario

Chris Pratt seems to skyrocket his career in voice acting as he joined award-winning actress Anya Taylor-Joy, who will play Princess Peach, in the upcoming Super Mario Bros. animated movie.

Pratt, who will voice Mario, also joins a roster of acclaimed actors in the entertainment industry, such as Charlie Day, Jack Black, Seth Rogen, and Keegan Michael Key. The actors will give life to the characters of Luigi, Bowser, Donkey Kong, and Toad respectively.

In human form, Chriss Pratt was last seen in Amazon's sci-fi "The Tomorrow War" and is set to appear next in "Jurassic World: Dominion," which is due to be back in theaters in June.

READ NEXT: Kanye West Sparks Criticism as Marilyn Manson Attends His Sunday Service

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written By: Joshua Summers

WATCH: Chris Pratt (aka Mario) Is Now GARFIELD Announced - From Dave Lee Down Under