Rapper Kanye West was placed under fire as he invited rocker Marilyn Manson to attend his Sunday service despite the straw of sexual allegations surrounding the artist.

Now legally known as "Ye," the rapper reportedly invited the infamous rocker to join in on the gathering, TMZ reported. Manson was seen standing front and center alongside the rest of the choir during the event.

READ NEXT: Meghan Markle Gifts Starbucks GCs to Paid Family Leave Advocates

Kanye West Criticized After Inviting Marilyn Manson to Service

Ye's Sunday service was held on a rooftop, as different songs such as "Hurricane," "No Child Left Behind," and "Come to Life" were performed, The Sun reported.

Everyone, including Manson, wore white with some of the people wearing hoods and face coverings. At one point, Manson and West reportedly bowed toward each other and touch foreheads as the musicians closed their eyes.

During the service, Kanye was also seen placing his hands on the rocker's shoulders and appeared to have embraced each other.

People online were quick to criticize the rapper for having Manson join his Sunday service with a new round of worship and gospel singing.

how the fuck did Kanye get Marilyn Manson to Sunday Service ?? pic.twitter.com/HqRnGUuSgo — Robin (@Ungernes_) October 31, 2021

Kanye really got Marilyn Manson worshipping God, his influence is unmatched 😭🙏🏽😂 pic.twitter.com/aJ0ujxL55M — ig: @rap.philosophy (@rapphilosophy20) October 31, 2021

One user asked how "Ye" got Marilyn Manson to attend his Sunday service. Another user lauded West's influence, contending that the rapper got Manson to worship God.

Imagine calling yourself a Christian and then worshiping next to a rapist who’s currently being sued by one of his many victims. @kanyewest @marilynmanson — Jocelyn Alice (@iamjocelynalice) October 31, 2021

Another user slammed West, who is a Christian, for worshipping next to a "rapist."

kanye a fucking idiot for the marilyn manson shit, religion can't save someone like that. — xtra yeatzy (@yeatzys) October 31, 2021

Another user ripped the artist for inviting Manson on the service, highlighting that "religion can't save someone" like the rocker.

Although backlash quickly turned against West, other famous personalities were also present in the service such as Justin Beiber and Roddy Rich.

Beiber reportedly got on the mic and offered a few words to the attendees.

Other Kanye West Events With Marilyn Manson

It was not the first time Kanye West invited Marilyn Manson to appear at his events.

In August, the rapper invited Manson to his Donda Listening Party at Soldier Field in Chicago. Manson's appearance in the said listening party also caused backlash to the rapper.

It can be recalled that Manson was caught in a string of sexual allegations as several women came forward and accused the rocker that he physically and sexually abused them. Actress Evan Rachel Wood and Esme Bianco are among the women who accused the rocker of physical assault.

Although accusers came to light, Manson vehemently denied all the sexual allegations slammed against him and is fighting in court to prove his innocence.

The rocker insisted that all of the liaisons were completely consensual, emphasizing that a lot of the accusations were straight-up relationships he was in.

Manson was not the only artist that was invited by Kanye West who was surrounded with issues.

During his Donda listening party in Chicago, the rapper also invited DaBaby, who was caught in a controversy over his sexual comments during his performance in Miami.

It can be recalled that DaBaby reportedly asked the ladies in his audience to light their phones up if their genitals smell like water.

READ NEXT: Little Mix Reveals Confronting Jesy Nelson Over Blackfishing Controversy Before She Left the Group

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written By: Joshua Summers

WATCH: Is Kanye West Changing His Name to "Ye" Disrespectful? - From E! News