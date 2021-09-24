Anya-Taylor Joy is joining the roster of voice actors who will give life to the characters of the upcoming Super Mario Bros. film as the iconic Princess Peach.

The cast of the upcoming Super Mario Bros. animated film was announced during the Nintendo Direct presentation on Thursday. However, the official title of the film has yet to be revealed.

The said animated film based on the world of Super Mario Bros. will be out on December 21, 2022, Variety reported.

Anya Taylor-Joy to Play as Princess Peach

Anya Taylor-Joy will play Princess Peach, the royal blonde who is the love interest of the most famous video game character of all time, Mario.

Princess Peach has inspired millions of Halloween costumes and rap lyrics. For gamers, Princess Peach is known for using a parasol as a weapon and other household items such as frying pans.

The character first appeared in 1985 Super Mario Bros., and her popularity has surpassed the virtual world. Princess Peach was one of the characters who was hailed as one of the richest fictional characters in the Forbes list, with at least $1.3 billion inheritance as the daughter of the ruler of the Mushroom Kingdom.

The announcement of Anya Taylor-Joy's portrayal of the character came after she was nominated in the outstanding lead actress category in a limited series or movie category at the 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards for her performance in Netflix's "The Queen's Gambit" that won the outstanding limited or anthology series.

Other Casts of Super Mario Bros. Animated Film

Chris Pratt and Charlie Day were tapped to be the lead siblings of the film, Mario and Luigi, respectively. Jack Black will be featured as the villainous Bowser, while Seth Rogen will give life to Donkey Kong, and Keegan-Michael Key will play Toad.

Fred Armisen, Kevin Michael Richardson, and Sebastian Maniscalco were also tapped to play Cranky Kong, Kamek, and Spike, respectively.

The film will be a collaboration between Illumination and Nintendo. Shigeru Miyamoto and Chris Meledandri will produce the film.

Matthew Fogel wrote the movie's script. The film will be directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, the duo behind hit animated projects such as "Teen Titans Go!"

In a statement, Miyamoto said they are not only working with Meledandri's team to "create a character licensed film," but also to produce a "new piece of entertainment" that will bring Super Mario Bros. to life.

Meanwhile, Meledandri noted that he was honored to work closely with Miyamoto, emphasizing that Mario and Luigi are "two of the most beloved heroes in all of pop culture."

So far, Miyamoto said the production of the film is constructive and "going very well." Miyamoto then asked the fans to "wait just a little longer" for the film's premiere.

Super Mario Bros.

Super Mario Bros. was first released in 1985, but it was not Mario's first appearance in the world of video games. Mario first appeared as the protagonist in "Donkey Kong" in 1981.

In Super Mario Bros., Luigi, a plumber, joined his brother in the game to save Princess Peach in the hands of the villain Bowser.

In 1993, a live-action film of Super Mario Bros. aired where actors Bob Hoskins and John Leguizamo played the characters of Mario and Luigi, respectively.

