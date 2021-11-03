Mariah Carey has reacted to a Texas bar banning its patrons from playing her Christmas hit song "All I Want For Christmas Is You" until December 1.

On Friday, Carey took to Twitter to share her thoughts about her Christmas classic being banned.

Mariah Carey on 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' Song Being Banned

Mariah Carey responded to a tweet suggesting that the ban of her Christmas song at the Dallas dive bar Stoneleigh P was another "war on Christmas."

In the tweet, the "My All" singer wears sexy armor, as if like saying: Bring it on.

Carey did not include any words in her tweet, but she joined in on the discussion by posting a photo of herself wearing sexy armor in a middle of a war.

The photo that Carey used, where she was also seen wielding a sword, was from a 2015 advertisement of a mobile game called "Game of War," Today reported. Fans had quickly reacted to the singer's comment.

One Twitter user asked the singer where she could join her "army."

Where can I join your army? pic.twitter.com/fBcV5cwiXM — Jess {fan acc} (@britneyxmariah) October 28, 2021

Another fan posted a video of the singer and said she's on her way "to fight for the queen."

me on my way to fight for the queen 👑 🎉 🎄⚔️ 🐑 🦋 🐑 🌬



pic.twitter.com/jfmTqeiKcH — m (@likeadisguise) October 28, 2021

Aside from posting a photo of herself in battle armor, Carey also posted a video on November 1 that showed her breaking Halloween lanterns while the "All I Want For Christmas Is You" song played in the background.

In the video, a "11/5" appeared on a present, which is reportedly the release date of her track called "Fall in Love at Christmas."

Texas Bar Bans 'All I Want For Christmas Is You'

NBC 5 reported that managers in Stoneleigh P at Uptown, Dallas posted a sign on the jukebox saying, "Mariah Carey's 'All I Want for Christmas is You' will be skipped if played before Dec. 1."

After December 1, the managers said the song could be played "one time a night." Laura Garrison, the general manager of the Stoneleigh P, told NBC 5 on Tuesday that the sign has been a running joke in the past three years.

The general manager of the Texas bar also told CNN that they don't have anything against Mariah Carey, adding that the song just gets overplayed.

"I don't hate Mariah Carey, and I don't hate Christmas," she said. But she noted that anytime a song is played twice in a night at their bar, they skip over it.

Garrison also told NBC 5 that she was not aware that Carey had replied to the sign until Monday.

"That was cool. I'm glad she didn't really say anything. I'm happy with the photo she posted," she noted.

The Texas bar general manager also said she does not want Christmas to start before Thanksgiving. She then suggested that Carey do a Thanksgiving song.

She added that the bar was considering hosting a Carey-themed karaoke party to take the sign's fun and publicity to the next level.

Mariah Carey graced the world with "All I Want For Christmas Is You" 27 years ago. Quartz reported that the Christmas song streamed hundreds of millions of times each year, and it's earned the singer more than $60 million in royalties.

