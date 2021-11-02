Sister Wives stars Christine Brown and Kody Brown decided to go their separate ways, as the couple decided to split after 25 years of their marriage.

The couple-turned-exes had six children together, with their daughter Aspyn, 26 as the eldest; followed by Mykelti, 25; Paedon, 23; Gwendlyn, 20; Ysabel, 18; and Truly, 11; People reported.

READ NEXT: Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid Break Up After Singer Allegedly Hit Model's Mom- Source

Sister Wives Stars Christine Brown and Kody Brown Split

Christine Brown and Kody Brown addressed their decision to untie the knot on their Instagram account on Tuesday, as the reality stars posted their thoughts on going separate ways.

"After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave," Christine said in her statement, adding that both of them will remain to be a "strong presence in each other's lives" as they guide their children together. Christine then asked for "grace and kindness" as they traverse the new stage in their family. The reality star did not disclose if her youngest child, Truly, will be coming to Utah with her, where she recently said she wanted to move, Page Six reported. Meanwhile, her husband, Kody Brown, also took to Instagram to share his thoughts on their separation.

"Christine's decision to leave comes with great sadness. We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her," Kody said. The reality star then pledged that they will also remain "committed parents" despite their breakup.

Christine Brown entered Kody Brown's family in 1994. At that time, Kody already had a polygamous relationship with her first wife, Meri Brown, and second wife, Janelle Brown.

Despite not being legally married, Kody and Christine had an "unofficial" connection they called "spiritual union."

In 2010, Kody welcomed another addition to his big family, as he married Robyn Brown.

Despite their breakup, it was not the first time Kody cut ties with one of her wives, as he separated with Meri Brown in 2014 on papers.

To date, Robyn Brown remained Kody Brown's only legal wife.

Sister Wives: Christine Brown and Kody Brown's Marriage Woes

The life of Kody Brown's polygamous family became available to the public as their reality show "Sister Wives" premiered on TLC in September 2010. Although polygamy is still banned in some states, such as Utah, no charges were ever filed against Kody and his wives.

The show also became an avenue for Christine to voice out her woes about her marriage with Kody.

Christine complained on the show about being unsupported by Kody while his other wives got along with him well.

"I'm tired of feeling like I don't matter... I'm tired of not having his support when I really need it. I'm just tired. I need partnership. I need something different than this," Christine said on the show.

In the teaser of the new season of Sister Wives, Christine was also seen addressing the troubles of being together with Kody, as the latest season follows a rocky relationship between the two.

"Sister Wives" Season 16 premieres on November 21 on TLC.

READ NEXT: Little Mix Reveals Confronting Jesy Nelson Over Blackfishing Controversy Before She Left the Group

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written By: Joshua Summers

WATCH: "Sister Wives" Stars Kody Brown & Christine Brown Split After 25 Years - From E! News