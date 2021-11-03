"Rust" armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed said on Wednesday that she is not yet ready to speak about Alec Baldwin's accidental shooting in their movie set in New Mexico on October 21.

Gutierrez Reed made her comments during a Fox News interview, refusing to comment on the issue.

"It's only been two weeks, and I'm not ready to speak on it yet," Gutierrez Reed said, adding that her comments will "come" in an "irritated yet somber tone."

The "Rust" armorer then added that all communication regarding the case will be addressed by her lawyers.

"A this point in time, I'm just referring and directing everyone to my lawyers," the 24-year-old armorer underscored.

Despite sounding that she is not yet ready on commenting about the accidental shooting that killed "Rust's" director of photography, the armorer's lawyer highlighted that Gutierrez Reed will cooperate with "law enforcement on their investigation."

READ NEXT: Rust Crewmember Says He Expressed Concerns to Alec Baldwin's Producers About AD Dave Halls Safety Issues on Previous Film

'Rust' Armorer's Lawyer Implies Sabotage on Alec Baldwin's Film Set

On Wednesday, Gutierrez Reed's lawyer, Jason Bowles, said in an interview that someone from the "Rust" movie set might have sabotaged the prop gun that accidentally killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, The Guardian reported.

According to Bowles, Gutierrez Reed pulled ammunition from a box that she believed contained dummy rounds that we're incapable of firing. The lawyer added that his client checked the gun before giving it to Halls, and she showed Halls each round which she believed were "six dummy rounds."

Bowles said that it could be possible that someone purposely placed bullets that looked similar to dummies into the box.

"We're afraid that could have been what happened here, that somebody intended to sabotage this set with a live round intentionally placed in a box of dummies," Bowles underscored.

Despite making his allegations, the lawyer highlighted that his words do not mean that anybody intended for the tragedy to happen. However, Bowles pointed out that they believe that there is "someone" who wanted to "cause a safety incident on the set."

The lawyer did not pinpoint names when talking about his theory, but he said that someone who wants to "prove" that they were disgruntled and unhappy might be the one who caused the scene.

It can be recalled that before the shooting, authorities from Santa Fe revealed that camera operators had quit their role on "Rust" to protest about the "long hours and objectionable working conditions."

Husband of "Rust" Crew to File Lawsuit Over Halyna Hutchins' Death

Matthew Hutchins, the husband of the late Halyna Hutchins, hired lawyers and is set to file a wrongful death lawsuit after Alec Baldwin accidentally shot "Rust's" director of photography, The Daily Mail reported.

According to reports, Matthew hired the firm Panish, Shea, Boyle, and Ravipudi in Los Angeles.

The lawsuit that will be filed on behalf of Halyna Hutchins' husband and her son Andros was reported to include multiple defendants. However, it was still unclear who will be mentioned in the lawsuit.

Halyna Hutchins was one of the crew members that was accidentally shot by Alec Baldwin on October 21. The director of "Rust," Joel Souza, was also shot, but he is expected to recover.

READ NEXT: Alec Baldwin Shooting: Actor Retweets Story About AD Handing Him "Cold Gun" in the Wake of Halyna Hutchins Death

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written By: Joshua Summers

WATCH: What Went Wrong on 'Rust' Movie Set? - From NewsNation Now