In the wake of the death of "Rust" director of photography, Halyna Hutchins, Alec Baldwin retweeted an article tackling the latest search warrant that was issued amid the investigation of the fatal shooting in their movie set in New Mexico.

Baldwin retweeted a story from the New York Times that says the movie's assistant director was the one who handed the gun to the actor.

Before he handed a revolver that he had declared “cold” to Alec Baldwin on the set of the film “Rust,” Dave Halls, an assistant director, told a detective he should have inspected each round in each chamber, according to an affidavit. But he did not. https://t.co/flCONhaEqO — The New York Times (@nytimes) October 27, 2021

The original tweet from the New York Times revealed that Dave Halls said to detectives that he should have inspected each round of chamber before declaring "cold" to Baldwin.

It was not the first time Baldwin mentioned a story focusing on Halls and not him. On October 23, the actor also posted a news story indicating that the actor was told that the prop gun was safe before the fatal shooting occurred.

The tweets came after Baldwin confirmed that he was cooperating with the law enforcement authorities regarding the investigation of the fatal shooting.

There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and — AlecBaldwin(HABF) (@AlecBaldwin) October 22, 2021

Attorney Says Alec Baldwin Could Be Absolved of Negligence

On Tuesday, an attorney said that a question of negligence could revolve around that fatal shooting in the movie set where Halyna Hutchins was shot.

However, Trial Attorney Jeff Harris, who was not representing any party in the incident, said that the question of negligence would boil down to the level of firearm training Baldwin received, CNBC reported.

"It may ultimately boil down to really a question of whether or not the actor was appropriately trained in the use of firearms, and that would fall in the production company, and it might absolve Baldwin of negligence," Harris underscored.

Despite making clear that Baldwin might be absolved of negligence, Harris pointed out that someone in the set can be charged with it in the case.

"I do believe that someone, ultimately, is going to be charged with at least a criminal negligence in this case," Harris said, explaining that gross negligence occurred in the set of "Rust."

The trial attorney pointed out that a movie set with live ammunition mixed with dummy ammunition and blanks is a "kind of activity that rises to the level of gross negligence."

Sheriff Says Alec Baldwin Is an "Active Part of Investigation"

Although Harris pointed out that Baldwin may be absolved of negligence, Santa Fe County Sheriff Adam Mendoza said that Alec Baldwin will still be an "active part of the investigation," in the shooting that occurred in the movie set.

According to the authorities, Baldwin fired a vintage Colt pistol loaded with a live lead round in the accidental shooting, Al Jazeera reported.

"He's obviously the person that fired the weapon... Right now he is an active part of this investigation," Sheriff Mendoza said.

The authorities confirmed that the firearm Alec Baldwin utilized in the accidental shooting is now under their care. They also confirmed that about 500 rounds of ammunition, composed of a mix of blanks, dummy rounds, and live rounds, were recovered by the authorities in the set.

District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies and Sherriff Mendoza said that it is still early to discuss the charges on Alec Baldwin's accidental shooting. However, the officials assured that charges will be filed if warranted.

