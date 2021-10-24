Alec Baldwin was reportedly pulling out on his other work projects following the fatal shooting on the set of his movie "Rust" that killed a renowned director of photography.

A source close to Baldwin told People magazine that the actor would cancel his "other projects" to "take some time" and re-center himself" following the gun accident on the set in New Mexico last week, New York Post reported.

"This is how he handles difficult times... Whenever something bad happens, in the short term, her removes himself from [the] public eye," the source pointed out.

The insider further noted that the 63-year-old actor "needs to take a while to himself, to be with his family," adding that the incident "was pretty devastating."

READ NEXT: Prop Gun in 'Rust' Movie Shooting Had Misfired Before Alec Baldwin Fatally Shot a Crew Member

Alec Baldwin's Assistant Director Has a History of 'Unsafe' Practice on Set

On Sunday, a prop maker revealed that "Rust's" current assistant director had a history of allowing unsafe working environments.

Maggie Goll, the propmaker who worked with him Assistant Director Dave Halls on Hulu's "Into the Dark" anthology series in February 2019, told NBC News that Halls allowed sets to become "increasingly claustrophobic," with no established fire lanes. Goll added that exits were blocked, and "safety meetings were nonexistent."

Court records showed that Halls handed the prop gun to Alec Baldwin before the fatal shooting. He indicated incorrectly that the firearm did not carry live rounds and was safe by yelling "cold gun."

Goll, an experienced special effects technician and pyrotechnician, said in one instance on set, Halls disregarded safety protocols for pyrotechnics and weapons and attempted to keep filming even after the lead pyrotechnician lost consciousness, Associated Press reported.

Goll noted that she filed an internal complaint with the executive producers of Blumhouse Productions on that day. However, the production company denied receiving any complaints.

"We used non-firing, dummy firearm props during the production of Pure (the title of one of the episodes in the series). No complaints were received via the studio's anonymous reporting system EthicsPoint/Navex regarding safety concerns," a spokesperson for Blumhouse Television said in a statement to NBC News.

Despite alleging that Dave Halls did not maintain a safe working environment on the set, Goll noted that the recent incident involving Alec Baldwin was not only one person's fault.

"This situation is not about Dave Halls... It's in no way one person's fault... It's a bigger conversation about safety on set and what we are trying to achieve with that culture," Goll said.

Call to Ban Guns on Movie Set Surface Amid Alec Baldwin's Accidental Shooting

Calls to ban guns in movies surfaced after Alec Baldwin discharged the prop gun that killed "Rust" cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza.

One production that would implement the move is ABC's "The Rookie," as its executive producer, Alexi Hawley, wrote in a memo on Friday that there "will be no more live weapons" on the show.

Hawley noted that they would use replica guns that use pellets and not bullets, with muzzle flashes added in post-production.

Craig Zobel, the director of "Mare of Easttown" featuring Kate Winslet, said there's no more reason to use guns loaded with blanks on the set since there are "computers now."

There’s no reason to have guns loaded with blanks or anything on set anymore. Should just be fully outlawed. There’s computers now. The gunshots on Mare of Easttown are all digital. You can probably tell, but who cares? It’s an unnecessary risk. https://t.co/pVWJp766EY — craig zobel (@craigzobel) October 22, 2021

Meanwhile, a petition published on Change.org called for a ban on real weapons on production sets. The petition also appealed to Alec Baldwin to use his influence to urge the industry to lobby for a proposed "Halyna's Law" that would ban the use of real guns on movie sets.

As of midday Sunday, the petition has already gathered nearly 16,000 signatures.

READ MORE: Alec Baldwin Accidentally Kills Cinematographer, Injures Director After He Discharged Prop Gun on New Mexico Movie Set

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by: Joshua Summers

WATCH: Allegations Made Against Man Responsible For Film Safety On 'Rust' Set - From TODAY