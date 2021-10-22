The prop gun that accidentally killed a crewmember on Alec Baldwin's set for his movie "Rust" on Thursday in New Mexico, had already misfired before on the set before the fatal incident.

Sources familiar with the situation told NBC News the information on Friday, without furthering any details on the misfire that occurred before the well-known cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and director Joel Souza were victimized.

The disclosure about the prop gun firing before the fatal accident came as investigators were probing the incident in Bonanza Ranch in New Mexico, and they seek to question the property master, property key assistant/armorer, and property assistant.

According to experts, the three crew members are responsible for making sure that the weapons to be used in Baldwin's movie are secure and safe. Records show that the three workers reportedly have ties with the local film industry before they were hired to work on Baldwin's film.

Assistant Director Tim Barrera, who prepared the daily call sheet for the shoot, underscored that he has no knowledge about the property masters who were on the set, adding that he was not in charge of hiring the men.

Barrera also declined to comment on the incident.

"Everything I could say at this point would be speculation. The[re] is an ongoing investigation and I'm going to leave it at that," Barrera pointed out.

Eyewitness Details Alec Baldwin Shooting Accident

On Friday, an eyewitness shared specifics on what happened on the set where the accidental shooting occurred, saying that one bullet, potentially real ammunition, discharged on the gun during the fatal incident, The Daily Wire reported, citing sources.

"The bullet went straight through the body of DP Halyna Hutchins and into the clavicle of film's director Joel Souza, said the witness.

Furthermore, the witness also noted that Baldwin was shocked and composed. Baldwin reportedly also asked why he was given a "hot gun" – meaning a gun with ammunition.

"In all my years, I've never been handed with a hot gun," Baldwin allegedly kept saying after the incident.

It can be recalled that after the fatal incident occurred, the film set was set into lockdown, and investigators are probing what type of projectile was discharged by the prop gun.

Alec Baldwin Comments on the Fatal Misfire in His Movie Set

The "Rust" producer and actor offered his sentiments as he accidentally shot their film's director of photography and director.

Baldwin took to Twitter to express his thoughts, saying that he was shocked by the incident.

There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and — AlecBaldwin(HABF) (@AlecBaldwin) October 22, 2021

"There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins," Baldwin said in his statement, adding that he was cooperating with the authorities on the probe.

The actor furthered that he was in touch with Hutchins' husband and that he is offering his support to them.

2- I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna. — AlecBaldwin(HABF) (@AlecBaldwin) October 22, 2021

"My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew loved Halyna," Alec Baldwin said.

Halyna Hutchins and Joel Souza are the crewmembers who were accidentally shot by Baldwin while on the film set of their movie "Rust" in New Mexico.

Souza was brought to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in Santa Fe for treatment. Meanwhile, Hutching was airlifted to the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque, where she succumbed to her injuries.

