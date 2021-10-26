The Police said on Tuesday that criminal charges were not taken off the charts in the accidental shooting that occurred in Alec Baldwin's "Rust" movie set in the previous week.

Santa Fe Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Juan Rios confirmed the news to New York Post, although no one in the crew was arrested in connection to the fatal accident.

Aside from Rios, Santa Fe County District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies also said that her office has not "ruled out anything" after the fatal shooting on Baldwin's set.

"Everything at this point, including criminal charges, is on the table," Carmack-Altwies underscored.

It was still unclear who will face criminal charges in the accidental shooting.

READ NEXT: California Senator Aims to Ban Live Guns on Movie Set Following Alec Baldwin Accidental Shooting

The public information officer and the district attorney also mentioned the investigation on the shooting on Baldwin's set.

Carmack-Altwies pointed out that the investigation on the case could take weeks, if not months. They are focusing on the one who placed the ammunition in the gun. The district attorney furthered that they are also looking at the ballistics to find out the type of round that was in the gun that killed the film's director of photography, Halyna Hutchins.

Meanwhile, Rios urged the crewmembers on the set who has information on the incident to speak with the authorities.

"There are a lot of things flying around the internet and honestly, if people have information, they need to bring it to us instead of going to whomever," Rios pointed out.

Alec Baldwin 'Rust' Movie Scriptwriter Represented by Famed Lawyer

On Tuesday, famed lawyer Gloria Allred and her firm —Allred, Maroko, and Goldberg— confirmed to Fox News that they are representing the scriptwriter for Baldwin's movie "Rust."

"My law firm, Allred, Maroko, & Goldberg, and I represent Mamie Mitchell. Mamie was the Script Supervisor for the "Rust" production," Allred wrote in an email, adding that Mitchell was standing "very close" to Halyna Hutchins and Director Joel Souza when they were both shot.

Allred also mentioned that Mitchell was interviewed by the Sheriff's Department and that she has information and evidence, which she believes will be helpful in the investigation. The attorney added that the scriptwriter will not provide any information outside the law enforcement.

Allred also highlighted that her firm is conducting an "independent investigation" on the fatal shooting.

"We [Allred's firm] are conducting our own investigation of what happened because there are many unanswered questions," Allred underscored.

Alec Baldwin's Movie Insurance Policy Limits to $6M Coverage

The insurance policy of Alec Baldwin's movie "Rust" only covers up to $6 million for its production, TMZ reported.

According to the policy written by Front Row Insurance Brokers, the general liability coverage is only limited to $1 million per occurrence. The production was also able to avail the commercial umbrella policy which amounts to an additional $5 million, making the total coverage of their insurance policy $6 million.

It can be recalled that aside from being Baldwin's director of photography, Halyna Hutchins was also a wife and a mother. This means that her son and husband will be allowed to collect for loss of affection.

Meanwhile, Director Joel Souza was also shot and wounded, and he can ask for a personal injury claim.

READ NEXT: Alec Baldwin Canceling Other Projects After Deadly 'Rust' Movie Set Shooting

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by: Joshua Summers

WATCH: New Details Emerge From Alec Baldwin Movie Investigation - From TODAY