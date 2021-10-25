A California senator wanted to ban live guns on the movie sets following Alec Baldwin's accidental shooting that occurred in the previous week.

Senator Dave Cortese from Silicon Valley, California, said on Saturday, that the proposed law will prohibit all live guns and ammo from movies and theatrical productions, New York Post reported.

Cortese said in a statement that work abuses and safety violations on movie sets and theatrical productions shall be urgently addressed.

The California Senator also pointed out that it was important for their state to establish "new safety standards and best practices" for those who work in the entertainment industry, arguing that those who work behind the cameras must not worry about returning home safely to their family.

Alec Baldwin's AD in 'Rust' Previously Fired Over Gun Going Off

A producer from "Freedom's Path" alleged on Monday that Baldwin's assistant director for his film "Rust," was fired in 2019, after a gun unexpectedly went off in their movie set in Arkansas, Deadline reported.

One of the producers of "Freedom's Path," which was unnamed, revealed that assistant director David Halls was fired in 2019 as the gun in their set incurred an injury to a crew member.

"I can confirm that Dave Halls was fired from 'Freedom's Path' in 2019 after a crew member incurred a minor and temporary injury when a gun was unexpectedly discharged," the producer noted.

The producer also furthered that Halls was immediately removed from the set, and the filming did not resume until the assistant director was of the site, adding that an incident report was taken and filed at that time.

Dave Halls has not yet issued a comment on the recent allegations.

Prop Maker Maggie Goll, who worked with Halls in Hulu's "Into the Dark" series, previously said that Baldwin's current AD had a history of allowing unsafe working environments on set.

It can be recalled that Halls was responsible for handing the gun to Baldwin before the fatal shooting in their movie set. The assistant director indicated incorrectly that the firearm did not carry live rounds and was safe to use by yelling "cold gun," according to court records.

Alec Baldwin Wife Hilaria Comments on Accidental Shooting

On Monday, Alec Baldwin's wife, Hilaria Baldwin, commented on the accidental shooting that killed a crew member from her husband's movie set.

Baldwin's wife took to Instagram on Monday, to express her thoughts on the death of Halyna Hutchins, due to the fatal shooting accident.

"MY HEART IS WITH HALYNA. HER HUSBAND. HER SON. THEIR FAMILY AND LOVED ONES. AND MY ALEC. IT'S SAID, 'THERE ARE NO WORDS' BECAUSE IT'S IMPOSSIBLE TO EXPRESS THE SHOCK AND HEARTACHE OF SUCH A TRAGIC ACCIDENT," Baldwin's wife said in all caps. The post was also posted without a caption.

Hutchins, the director of photography in Alec Baldwin's movie, was one of the victims of the accidental shooting that occurred in New Mexico. She was airlifted to the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque where she succumbed to her injuries.

