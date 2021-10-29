A Crewmember from Alec Baldwin's movie, "Rust," said on Thursday that he warned the producers of the film about Assistant Director Dave Halls' safety issues on his previous film.

The crewmember, who did not identify himself, said to Variety that he witnessed an "unsafe situation" in the film set of "One Way," where he worked with the assistant director.

The production companies that are working with Rust - Thomas Led Pictures and Short Porch Pictures - produced "One Way" where Halls also served as the assistant director.

According to the crewmember, Halls sparked an alarm during a scene involving cars, as the drivers inside were locals and not stunt drivers. The crewmember then said to the producers of the film that Halls was putting the crew in "jeopardy."

"This man is a liability... He's going to f** kill someone someday, and you're going to be responsible," the crewmember recalled saying.

Another crewmember of "One Way" also mentioned Halls' unsafe practice in the said, saying that a "car hit" scene had inadequate crew as the background actors were the ones driving instead of stunt drivers.

"One Way" set dresser, Jay Graves, also claimed that he was nearly hit by cars two times during the production. Graves added that the crew filmed on a filming street that was not completely closed making other vehicles drive through the set in between takes.

"It was the least safe set I've ever worked in my life," graves said.

Producers Deny Safety Issues on 'One Way' Movie Set

Although the crewmember alleged that he expressed his concerns on Dave Halls' safety issues on a spokesperson for the movie "One Way" denied the allegations of the crew member.

According to Moly Mayeux, also the line producer of "One Way," the set of their film was extremely safe.

"I can attest with 100 percent certainty that 'One Way' was extremely safety-conscious, and all safety protocols were followed during the shoot," Mayeux said.

The line producer also underscored that the crewmember did not issue a warning about the safety issues of Dave halls onset, and about him being a "liability."

"I am sickened by these 'sources' trying to capitalize on such horrific accident," Mayeux highlighted.

'Rust' Armorer Does Not Know Where the Live Rounds Came From - Lawyers

On Thursday, the lawyers of the "Rust" armorer, Hannah Gutierrez, said Thursday that their client had no idea where the live rounds that killed Halyna Hutchins, came from.

"Safety is Hannah's number one priority on set... Ultimately, this set would never have been compromised if live ammo were not introduced. Hannah has no idea where the live rounds came from," lawyers Jason Bowles and Robert Gorence underscored.

The lawyers also claimed that the "Rust" armorer was hired on two positions, making it challenging for her to focus on being the film's armorer. The lawyers furthered that Gutierrez "fought for training days to maintain weapons and proper time to prepare for gunfire," but her pleas were overruled by the production and her department.

"The whole production set became unsafe due to various factors, including lack of safety meetings," Bowles and Gorence highlighted.

However, sources told NBC News that the armorer would have other responsibilities in the prop team, highlighting that Gutierrez worked on props for two days and never had a dual role on the same day.

The sources also emphasized that "Rust" production was working under the guidelines set by Teamsters, International Alliance of Theatrical Stage and Employees, Directors Guild of America, SAG, and other unions.

