Kris Jenner was reportedly in "crisis mode" as daughter Kylie Jenner may lose "millions" from beauty lines after Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival tragedy that killed eight people.

A source close to the Kardashian family told The Sun that Kylie Jenner is in "jeopardy" of losing her business partnerships. The source said Kylie is cautious about moving forward with her brand knowing that people will be "upset" if she posts "something business-related."

"She feels a responsibility as a brand founder but she also knows the second they do post something business-related, people will be upset she's 'moved on' and doing self-promotion after this tragedy," the source noted.

The source explained that the longer Kylie's company goes inactive on social media or promotion, "the more sales go down."

"We're talking potentially millions of dollars in losses," the insider noted. The pregnant reality star reportedly makes over $1 million per Instagram post on her personal social media page. She usually posts every single day, if not more frequently.

However, Kylie's page, along with her brands Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie Baby, Kylie Skin, and Kylie Swim, have yet to post anything since the Astroworld Festival tragedy. Furthermore, all of the brand accounts have shut their comments off.

The source noted that the reality star is currently working with her mom, Kris Jenner, as a manager and to get emotional support.

"She's [Kylie] working closely with her mom, as both her manager, but she's also leaning on for emotional support... Kris is in crisis mode and figuring out how to handle this best," the source said.

The insider noted that Kylie "feels the weight" of the tragic incident, and she wants to do right by the victims.

The source added that the reality star feels she was in "a lose-lose situation" because she wanted to take time to respect the victims from the Astroworld Festival, but she also employs a lot of people.

"I know people do not think she cares but she really does... At the same time, she's a businesswoman responsible for the livelihood of a lot of people," the insider said.

Meanwhile, Kylie's rep has told The Sun the claims made by the source were "incorrect."

Kylie Jenner on Astroworld Festival Tragedy

Kylie Jenner was reportedly "devastated" by the deaths at her boyfriend's Astroworld Festival in Houston on Friday, according to NBC News.

The reality star took to Instagram on Sunday to express her thoughts on the tragedy.

"Travis and I are broken and devastated. My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured or affected in any way by yesterday's events," Kylie wrote in her Instagram story.

Kylie Jenner issues a statement regarding the tragedy at Astroworld Festival:



“Travis and I are broken and devastated... I want to make it clear we weren’t aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show and in no world would have continued filming or performing.” pic.twitter.com/VaiVx4Y6jj — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 7, 2021

At least eight people were killed, and around 300 individuals were injured amid the chaos that happened during Scott's performance.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said Wednesday that police officers told organizers of the Astroworld Festival to stop the show when at least one person in the crowd was receiving CPR, CNN reported.

Finner noted that police officers told personnel in charge of the event to shut down the performance as they alerted organizers about the life-saving measures.

According to Finner, the "ultimate authority" to stop a show was the entertainer or those with production, which should be done through "communication with public safety officials."

Despite claiming that their department requested the organizers to stop the Astroworld Festival, Finner did not mention when the show was stopped after police made the request.

