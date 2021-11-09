Rapper Travis Scott reportedly went to an after-party following the Astroworld Festival unaware of the tragedy that killed at least 8 attendees to the said event.

TMZ learned that after the event on Friday, Scott went straight to Dave & Busters organized by rapper Drake, who also performed in the concert.

A source connected to Scott confirmed that he had no idea about the people who died at his recent concert because he was never told about it.

"Travis didn't know the severity of the situation when he arrived at the party," the sources claimed. The sources added that Scott's knowledge about the incident "remains consistent with the fact that no one including the police had publicly confirmed the gravity of the events that had taken place."

Meanwhile, sources also claimed that Drake was also unaware of the casualties of the Astroworld Festival tragedy, saying that the "Hotline Bling" singer "didn't have clue that there were people dying in the crowd."

The insiders then claimed that when someone told Travis Scott about the tragedy while he was in the after-party in Dave & Busters, the rapper immediately left the gathering.

Fire Chief Says Travis Scott Should Have Halted Astroworld Festival

A fire chief from Houston said that Travis Scott should have stopped the festival earlier, claiming that "everybody at the event had a responsibility."

Houston Fire Department Chief Samuel Peña made his comments during an interview, saying that the artists who performed in the event also have a responsibility, BBC reported.

"The artist, if he notices something that's going on, he can certainly pause that performance, turn on the lights and say: 'Hey, we're not going to continue until this thing is resolved," Peña underscored.

Peña added that at one point during the event, "there was an ambulance that was trying to make its way through the crowd." The fire chief then pointed out that Scott has command of the crowd.

It can be recalled that the tragedy occurred on the first night of the Astroworld Festival, with more than 50,000 attendees, CBS News reported. As Scott performed on stage, the crowd reported pushing toward the front of the stage that causing panic, injuries, and even death.

Attendees also reportedly pleaded with camera operators and others to stop the concert as the tragedy unfolded. However, sources said that Travis Scott was 50 yards away from the camera operator and did not hear the pleas to end his show.

Scot reportedly performed for almost 40 minutes longer, as he ended the first set of the concert 15-20 minutes ahead of the advertised time.

9-Year-Old Among Injured in the Astroworld Festival

A nine-year-old, identified as Ezra Blount, was placed on a ventilator over medically induced coma, as he belonged to the injured on the recent Astroworld Festival tragedy, KHOU 11 reported.

Blount's grandmother confirmed that he suffered severe injuries during the crowd surge on Friday night.

Meanwhile, the father of the nine-year-old, identified as Treston, said that he believes his son was trampled by the crowd, as he shared that he was carrying Ezra on his shoulder when the surge began.

"I began to be crushed until I couldn't breathe. I passed out and I woke up my son was gone," Treston said.

Ezra's family hired Attorney Ben Crump and his co-counsel Alex and Bob Hilliard to represent them in any legal action in the wake of the Astroworld Festival tragedy.

