A Texas college student on Thursday was named as the ninth victim of Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival tragedy after a crowd surge pushed toward the stage in the light of the rapper's performance.

Attorney James Lassiter said that Bharti Shahani, the 22-year-old student from Texas A&M University, died on Wednesday after being critically injured during last week's tragedy, Billboard reported.

According to her cousin, the 22-year-old college student attended the concert with her cousin and her younger sister.

"This was her first music festival, our first music festival. She was looking forward to it. She had her outfits planned," Bahartis younger sister Namrata said.

As the Astroworld Festival tragedy unfolded, the Texas college student was reportedly placed on a ventilator as she was in critical condition days after she sustained her injuries.

On Tuesday, Shahani was declared brain dead by the medical officials, The Daily Mail reported.

Astroworld Festival: Other Victims During Travis Scott's Concert

Aside from Bharti Shahani, eight other individuals were also identified as victims of the Astroworld Festival tragedy.

One of the earlier victims identified was named Axel Acosta, whom his family claimed that they learned about the death of the man through the internet. Acosta's father, Edgar, revealed that they tried to call his son after they found out about the tragedy, but the authorities told him that Axel was neither on the list of the injured and the dead.

Acosta's lawyer, Tony Buzbee, said that the 21-year-old died of asphyxiation that occurred during the crowd rush, even though the autopsy result was not yet officially released.

On Monday, Travis Scott and his Cactus Jack Foundation pledged to pay the funeral costs of all the deceased victims who died in the wake of the Astroworld Festival. The rapper will also team up with several organizations to provide mental health support, including therapy sessions with a licensed therapist for those affected by last week's tragedy.

Authorities also named Franco Patino and Jacob Jurinek from Illinois; Rudy Peña, Briana Rodriguez, John Hilgert, Madison Dubiski, and Mirza Danish Baig from Texas as the seven other victims of the Astroworld Festival tragedy.

Aside from the deceased, hundreds of attendees were also injured during the event, including a nine-year-old boy who attended the concert and was in a medically induced coma after sustaining to his heart, lungs, and brain.

Details on the other individuals hospitalized since Friday were not furthered by the authorities.

Nearly 60 Lawsuits Slammed Against Travis Scott

As of Wednesday, at least 58 civil lawsuits have been filed in Harris County District Court in connection to the disaster that claimed at least nine lives.

About 150 plaintiffs also flooded against Travis Scott and Live Nation Entertainment, as the rapper may lose "billions" after more than 300 people were treated at an emergency field hospital while 11 victims reportedly went into cardiac arrest and dozens more were knocked unconscious.

"More and more injured victims are contacting my firm by the hour... While we are still working to understand the full scope of the Astroworld tragedy, I believe the damages suffered by its victims could total in billions," Powerhouse Texas Attorney Thomas Henry said.

Travis Scott hired a top-notch legal team led by attorney Neal Manne.

Meanwhile, Police Chief Troy Finner said that the investigation on Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival tragedy could take weeks and possibly months before its conclusion.

