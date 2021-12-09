Benicio Del Toro is partnering with Los Angeles-based Exile Content Studio to develop some scripted and unscripted TV projects with emerging artists from Latin America and the U.S. Hispanic market.

The partnership between the "Sicario" star and the Exile Content is eyeing to support Latino and Hispanic talent working on Spanish- and English-language projects, Deadline reported.

"Traffic" Oscar winner Benicio Del Toro joins the creative advisory board of the Exile Content led by Wharton professor Adam Grant. The deal with the Exile Content marks the actor-producer's first such agreement with a production firm.

Benicio Del Toro said he's "excited to bring life to these underrepresented voices and stories by partnering with Exile Content." He added that he had been impressed by the company's vision, and he looks forward to bringing their stories to global audiences.

Alejandro Uribe, CEO of Exile Content Studio, said Del Toro quickly comes to one's mind when it comes to creative minds "that are pushing the boundaries with unique content in Hollywood," Forbes reported.

Uribe noted that the actor's commitment to harness Latin American talent and to produce impactful content aligns with the company's strategy "going into the new year." He said the timing was perfect, and they could not be more optimistic about the collaboration.

Exile Content Studio has not yet announced its first collaborations with Benicio Del Toro. However, the firm noted that the actor will be directly involved in some scripted and unscripted projects in 2022.

Currently, there is no immediate plan for Del Toro to star in any of those projects. Exile Content Studio recently co-produced "Todo Va A Estar Bien" with Diego Luna, who also starred in Netflix's "Narcos: Mexico" series.

The production company was founded in 2018 and has since produced long and short-form content in Spanish and English for global audiences across multiple platforms like TV, film, digital, and audio.

Puerto Rican-Born Actor Benicio Del Toro

Benicio Del Toro, a Puerto Rican-born actor, was known for his Academy Award-winning part in "Traffic." He was also known for his other projects such as "The Usual Suspects," "21 Grams," and "Sicario."

The actor's family moved to a farm in Pennsylvania four years after his mother died when he was nine years old, according to a Biography fact sheet.

He enrolled at the University of California San Diego after high school with a plan of being a lawyer. However, he found his love of acting during his freshman drama class, which resulted in him pursuing serious theater training.

The actor then moved to New York City and attended the Circle in the Square Professional Theater School before winning a scholarship to Stella Adler Conservatory.

He eventually earned guest spots on TV shows such as "Miami Vice." He got his big acting breakthrough in 1995 with his role in the acclaimed crime drama "The Usual Suspects," with Kevin Spacey and Gabriel Byrne.

Benicio Del Toro's first mainstream leading role was in "Excess Baggage" in 1997, co-starring Alicia Silverstone. You may also recognize him from family favorites such as "James Bond," "Guardians of the Galaxy," and "Star Wars."

The 54-year-old actor has not been married yet, but he has a daughter with Kimberly Stewart, the daughter of Rod Stewart.

