A Magnitude 6.2 earthquake was recorded off the coast in the northern portion of the state of California early Monday afternoon, according to the report of the United States Geological Survey.

Magnitude 6.2 Earthquake Felt in Several California Areas

According to the Los Angeles Times, the U.S. Geological Survey reported that the quake struck at around 12:10 p.m., 37 miles from Eureka, California. The agency said that the temblor was centered in the Pacific Ocean, about 24 miles west of Petrolia and 30 miles from Fortuna based on the USGS report.

Based on the latest report of Fox 5 San Diego, there were no immediate reports of any injuries or damage related to the earthquake.

Moreover, the Governor's Office of the state of California said that the Emergency Services is "actively monitoring" the situation based on a tweet from the agency. The agency also mentioned that they were already coordinating with their local partners in the region to protect nearby communities from any secondary impacts.

Meanwhile, the earthquake's preliminary magnitude was measured only at 5.8, but it was upgraded by the Geological Survey a short time later which heightened the situation.

Based on the website of the USGS, the shocks were felt throughout the northern portion of the state of California and as far as the Bay Area in the south.

The National Weather Service's Eureka office said that moderate to strong shaking was felt in the area. Some minor damage was also reported that resulted from the damages on some household items.

California Authorities Dismiss Possibility of Tsunami

The California Geological Survey also posted in their social media account that moderate to strong shaking was recorded by the seismic network along the coast. The agency also mentioned that the earthquake was felt in San Francisco by a CGS geologist. The city of San Francisco is about 250 miles from Petrolia.

Based on the report of seismologist Lucy Jones, the earthquake's location was off Cape Mendocino in the Mendocino Fracture Zone, which marks the southern boundary between the Juan de Fuca and Pacific plates.

Furthermore, a tsunami warning has not been issued in the nearby communities by the U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center, NBC Bay Area reported.

Jones explained that the earthquake was a result of the movement in a transform fault. The seismologist pointed out that the movement or the motion of the plates were sideways or horizontal. Jones added that there was no vertical motion so little water was displaced and thus no tsunami warning was issued.

In the last 10 days, there has been one earthquake of magnitude 3.0 or greater recorded by authorities in the U.S. that was centered nearby.

On the other hand, an average of five earthquakes with magnitudes between 6.0 and 7.0 occur each year in the states of California and Nevada. The data was based on a recent three-year data sample gathered by U.S. agencies.

