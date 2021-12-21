Britney Spears' dad is requesting her daughter's estate to pay for his legal fees even after being suspended as the pop star's conservator.

According to Fox News, Jamie Spears filed a petition to a court last week as he sought the court's "confirmation, authorization, and direction" for Britney's estate to pay his lawyers participating in the legal battle against her daughter.

The Variety noted that Jamie's lawyers, whom he needs to pay, were involved in the proceedings concerning his "ongoing fiduciary duties" relating to winding up the conservatorship.

'Prompt Payment' Needed to Allow Britney Spears to 'Take Control of Her Life'

According to the court filing filed by Jamie Spears' new lawyer Alex Weingarten, "prompt payment" to his attorneys are needed to ensure the conservatorship "can be wound up quickly and efficiently" to allow the "Oops!... I Did It Again" singer to control her life, The Sun reported.

According to reports, throughout Britney Spears' 13-year conservatorship, the "Toxic" singer was required to pay all her father's legal bills while serving as her conservator. Jamie's lawyers reportedly charge around $1,200 per hour.

The court documents explained why Britney's estate should be charged for the legal fees, asserting that the pop star's dad "dedicated" himself to protect his daughter from opportunistic individuals.

The petition noted that Jamie also stood up as Britney's Co-conservator in 2008 when the singer was "unquestionably incapacitated and victimized by persons seeking to take advantage of her incapacity."

The petition added that Jamie's role was "certified and approved" by the court in every step.

"It would be contrary to the public policy if Jamie's years of dedication to protect his daughter... could subject him to bankruptcy and ruin defending baseless claims," the filing reads.

In September, Jamie Spears was suspended from his role as conservator over his daughter. He was accused of "conservatorship abuse," which was mentioned by Britney Spears in her testimony.

Britney Spears' Attorney Responds to Her Dad's Court Filing

In response to the court filing on Monday, Matthew Rosengart, Britney Spears' attorney, called Jamie Spears' move an "abomination."

"Under the circumstances, his petition is not only legally meritless, but it is also an abomination," Rosengart noted.

Britney's lawyer also ripped the singer's dad, saying that he was able to gather "millions of dollars" when he was still the singer's conservator.

"Mr. Spears reaped millions of dollars from Britney as a conservator, while paying his lawyers millions more," the lawyer said, adding that the funds Jamie Spears was able to collect were all from "Britney's work and hard-earned money."

Britney Spears became free of the conservatorship that has ruled her life, career, and finances for more than 13 years in November.

